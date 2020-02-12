Basketball
Wednesday Feb. 12
• 5:45 p.m. Varsity Girls host Scappoose
• 7:15 p.m. Varsity Boys host Scappoose
Friday Feb. 14
• 5:45 p.m. Varsity Girls host Parkrose
• 7:15 p.m. Varsity Boys host Parkrose
Tuesday Feb. 18
• 5:45 p.m. Varsity Boys host Hillsboro
• 7:15 p.m. Varsity Girls host Hillsboro
Equestrian
• Thursday and Friday, Feb. 13-14. Districts at the McMinnville Fairgrounds
Swimming
• Friday Feb. 14. District at Parkrose High School
