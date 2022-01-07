Swim Team
The Lions came in strong and ready to compete on Thursday against Rex Putnam. Overall there were great swims by our boys team but they still lost. However our five new boys (brand new to competitive swimming) all contributed to scores in big ways.
- Adam Hudspeth: 13 points
- Tyler Trabucco: 10 points
- Mark Opdahl: 12 points
- Spencer Lyons: 3 points
- Melvin Liao: 3 points
The girls team won by 3 points. Those girls dominated the 100 Breaststroke event taking 1st, 2nd, 3rd and looked amazing.
Brand new girls team swimmers also helped tremendously yesterday with points
- Olivia Beck: 7 points
- Maja Kemper: 7 points
The final score for the Girls team was 74-71, Lions.
Wrestling
Last night in the St Helens gym was a night to remember and I think the gym rafters may still be shaking! The Lions Wrestling program proved without a doubt the best wrestlers in the county wear Black and Lemon, as they hosted Scappoose.
The JV portion of the night saw the Lions win most of the matches , and set the tone for the rest of the evening. The girls team came out and dominated from the first match, and never looked back winning 45 to 12. Terese Korpela continued her winning ways with a convincing pin in the first minute.
The boys portion had a great boost of energy on the mat after the dominance that preceded them and kept the excitement rolling starting off with two pins to start the contest.
Fast Forward to the last two weight classes of the night and the Lions holding a 35 to 30 lead over the Visitors from Scappoose. Daniel Bennett takes to the mat to what looked like battering rams going head to head. In the second period Daniel took complete control with the pin securing the victory for the Lions.
Following Daniel’s win teammate Tyler Jennings came to the mat and put the exclamation point on a night that lived up to the Hype Lions 47 the visiting Indians 30.
Friday January 7
Girls Basketball @ Tillamook
Boys Basketball vs Tillamook
Wrestling @ Pac Rim Canceled
Saturday January 8
Wrestling @ Pac Rim Canceled
Monday January 10
Boys Basketball vs Hillsboro
Girls Basketball @ Hillsboro
Wednesday January 12
Girls Basketball vs Banks
Wrestling @ Banks Novice Meet
Swimming @ Parkrose
Thursday January 13
Girls Basketball vs Putnam
Boys Basketball @ Putnam
Saturday January 15
Wrestling @ Bob Beisell Tournament Forest Grove
