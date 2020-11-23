It’s not everyday someone bowls a 300 game, but on Monday, Nov. 9, Ryann Wilcox did— and she set a record for the bowling alley while she was at it.
In its 60 years of operation, this is the first time a woman has bowled a 300 game at Oregon Trail Lanes, owner Kellie Smith said.
It’s especially impressive considering Wilcox is only 20 years old and has only been bowling for about a year and a half.
“When it happened, it felt really good,” Wilcox said. “I didn’t think I would get it; you always think you’re going to leave a 10-pin or something.”
The other bowlers had their eyes on Wilcox as she geared up for the final rolls, and were happy for her when she landed the final three strikes.
“They were more shocked than anything, me being the first woman at the league to do it,” she said.
Now that she has crossed this milestone off of her list, she has her eyes set on a new one: an 800-point series.
The record high score for a series bowled by a woman is 725 at Oregon Trail Lanes. It was set by Wilcox’s own mother. Now her goal is to beat her mom’s record and hopefully get picked up for a sponsorship by Storm.
Despite having a mother and grandmother who bowl, Wilcox said she really didn’t do much bowling until she was 18 and old enough to join a league.
“I would bowl here and there, but wasn’t competitive or trying to work on it,” Wilcox said.
Now, with the help of fellow bowlers Chris Burnett and Thomas Brannon, who have taken on coaching and mentoring roles for her, she hopes to get her name and the story of her rapid improvement into the world and noticed by Storm. A sponsorship would entail bowling tours and tournaments across the country, she said.
“It’s a very big mental game,” she said. “People don’t realize how big of a mental game it is. It shows you what you have to work on, mentally. It’s worth it in the end.”
Oregon Trail Lanes is located at 735 S Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.