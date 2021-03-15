The Oregon Schools Activities Association has clarified allowing fans at the high school sports competitions based on recent communications with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA)
Columbia County remains at ‘High Risk’ under the state's current pandemic health and safety classifications. Under the clarified OSAA guidelines for high school football, the schools are allowed 120 maximum field capacity for coaches, officials, players, etc, and may allow 75 spectators maximum in each designated spectator area with separate entrances, exits and restrooms.
For soccer and cross country, the schools are allowed five maximum field capacity for coaches, officials, players, etc, with 75 maximum spectator capacity in each designated spectator area with separate entrances, exits and restrooms.
Outdoor Spectator Guidance
- Spectators in the stands are considered separate from the players, coaches, etc. on the field.
- Spectators must be in a designated area with separate entrances, exits and restrooms from the sports participants, that is at least six (6) feet from the sports activities.
- A physical distancing monitor must be assigned to ensure compliance with the maximum capacity limits for spectators.
- Face coverings and contact tracing requirements remain in effect.
For more information, visit the OSAA website.
