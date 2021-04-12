Luke and Rowen Suchoski kept Scappoose boys’ cross country in the running for Northwest Oregon Conference championships.
The juniors’ respective 16 minutes, 54.80 seconds and season-best 16:59.20 were good for fifth and seventh individually as the Indians came up with 66 team points for second to Wilsonville (22) Thursday, April 8, at Portland International Raceway.
The new four-time defending conference champion Wildcats claimed second, third and fourth individually, and St. Helens (176) came up seventh as a team.
The Indians have finished no worse than third in the conference since joining from Class 4A in 2018, and there will be no OSAA Class 5A State Championships this year in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Gage Ekstrom (14th, 18:07.30) advanced the Tribe’s effort, followed by Andrew Morton (19th, personal-best 18:32.90), Carson Jackson (26th, personal-best 20:04.20), Taiki Ogawa (27th, personal-best 20:10.20).and Griffin Barron (28th, 20:19.90).
For the Lions, Carson Plahn (a sophomore, 31st, personal-best 20:49), Tyler Mauldin (a freshman, 32nd, personal-best 20:55.70), Christian De Jesus (a sophomore, 37th, personal-best 23:32.10), Lev Wolin (a junior, 39th, season-best 24:14.50) and Tyler Trabucco (a freshman, 43rd, personal-best 25:08.10) run into the future.
Milwaukie sophomore Logan Law (16:13.90) led the field, though his Mustangs were not numerous enough for a team score.
In the girls’ meet, the Indians (84) finished fourth as Wilsonville (39) won its fifth championship in a row, and St. Helens’ trio of Ellyzabeth Clark (16th, season-best 24:47.60), Hillary Barley (18th, 25:02.70) and Emmaleigh Carver (25th, personal-best 27:30.40) did not register a team score.
Alivia LaVoie ran to 13th (23:57.60) for Scappoose, just ahead of Maizri Chandler (15th, 24:37), Angelina Dominguez (20th, 25:51.20), Claire Hernandez (23rd, 27:09.20), Sarah Myton (24th, personal-best 27:13.50), Addison Brubaker (27th, personal-best 28:27.40) and
Elise Briscoe (29th, 29:26.30).
The Tribe is set to graduate Morton, Ekstrom, Barron and Karina Macias this spring, and St. Helens will graduate Barley.
Northwest Oregon Conference Championships
Thursday, April 8, Portland International Raceway
Boys’ team scores
1. Wilsonville 22
2. Scappoose 66
3. La Salle Prep 76
4. Putnam 115
t-5. Hillsboro 140
t-5. Parkrose 140
7. St. Helens 176
Boys’ 5,000-meter run
1. Logan Law, Milwaukie, 16:13.90
2. Mason Weisgerber, W, 16:18.40
3. Ben Sheirbon, W, 16:41
4. Ben McClelland, W, 16:50.80
5. Luke Suchoski, S, 16:54.80
7. Rowen Suchoski, S, 16:59.20
14. Gage Ekstrom, S, 18:07.30
19. Andrew Morton, S, 18:32.90
26. Carson Jackson, S, 20:04.20
27. Taiki Ogawa, S, 20:10.20
28. Griffin Barron, S, 20:19.90
31. Carson Plahn, SH, 20:49
32. Tyler Mauldin, SH, 20:55.70
37. Christian De Jesus, SH, 23:32.10
39. Lev Wolin, SH, 24:14.50
43. Tyler Trabucco, SH, 25:08.10
Girls’ team scores
1. Wilsonville 39
2. Putnam 52
3. La Salle Prep 53
4. Scappoose 84
Girls’ 5,000-meter run
1. Aurora Barkley, W, 19:16.20
13. Alivia LaVoie, S, 23:57.60
15. Maizri Chandler, S, 24:37
16. Ellyzabeth Clark, SH, 24:47.60
18. Hillary Barley, SH, 25:02.70
20. Angelina Dominguez, S, 25:51.20
23. Claire Hernandez, S, 27:09.20
24. Sarah Myton, S, 27:13.50
25. Emmaleigh Carver, SH, 27:30.40
27. Addison Brubaker, S, 28:27.40
29. Elise Briscoe, S, 29:26.30
