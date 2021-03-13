Mavrick Rask’s fourth-quarter touchdown kept St. Helens’ heavy attack running in a Northwest Oregon Conference tilt at La Salle Prep Friday in Milwaukie, but the Falcons flew too high.
The 6-foot, 205-pound senior running back, captain and offensive focal point dashed up the right seam, and 5-foot, 8-inch sophomore Cody Parnell kicked the point-after in a 63-20 loss.
La Salle Prep (1-1 overall, 1-1 Northwest Oregon) sent St. Helens (0-2, 0-2) to its seventh loss in a row since its 49-7 Seven-Mile War defeat Oct. 4, 2019 against visiting Scappoose.
Incidentally, the 63 points allowed Friday are the Lions’ most since their 62-6 Seven-Mile War road loss Sept. 8, 2017.
The Falcons inked their first Northwest Oregon win over St. Helens after losing the first three games by an average of 34-25 and forfeiting the fourth -- a 45-6 road win in 2017 -- because an ineligible player participated in each game that season.
Next for the Lions is a trip to new conference rival Canby (1-1, 1-0), which won 48-0 in Hillsboro Friday. The Canby-St. Helens contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 19.
The Cougars feature senior wide receiver Chance Miller -- a Class 6A Three Rivers League first-teamer in 2019 -- and score 32 points per game to the Lions’ 10 while giving up 16 to St. Helens’ 59.
Scappoose 48, Forest Grove 0
Scappoose increased its dominance over Northwest Oregon Conference rival Forest Grove Friday at Doc Ackerson Stadium in St. Helens.
The Indians trounced the Vikings 48-0 after host Wilsonville got away in the season opener, and posted their first shutout since they beat Astoria 27-0 at home on August 31, 2018.
The Tribe (1-1 overall, 1-1 Northwest Oregon) has beaten Forest Grove (0-2, 0-2) three times by a 45-15 average since coming up from Class 4A as Forest Grove descended from Class 6A in 2018.
Hometown Wilsonville led the Indians 6-2 at halftime Friday, March 5, and, though Luke McNabb and Logan Johnson connected for a pair of touchdown passes, 6-foot, 1-inch Wildcats junior quarterback Chase Hix threw four as his side pulled away with three third-quarter scores.
Scappoose rang up 5 ½ sacks as Riyle Kauffman, Brett Krieger, Austin Verbout, Trey Dieringer and Mason Archer each reached Hix at least once, and Ben Rintoul and Colin Stoddard both picked him off once.
Dieringer blocked a second-quarter punt to force a safety, and Johnson and Stoddard both knocked.loose a fumble.
With the result, Wilsonville has beaten the Indians three times in a row in their conference rivalry by a 42-16 average.
Up next for the Indians is a Northwest Oregon contest against Hillsboro (1-1, 1-1) and first-team all-conference senior running back/defensive back Slade Shufelt, who fell 48-0 to visiting Canby Friday, scheduled for 7 p.m. March 19 in St. Helens.
Scappoose has beaten the Spartans twice by an average of 43-22 in as many conference rivalry years, and in this season’s early going Hillsboro scores 27 points per game against 24 allowed, to the Tribe’s 32 and 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.