St. Helens High School’s COVID-19 pandemic related reduced and adjusted sports seasons are complete and the students are off for the summer break.
SHHS Athletic Director Ted Hirning said the student athletes and the coaches faced quite a ride this year due to the pandemic, but each persevered and showed there spirit.
“Our numbers were about half of what we normally have, but the athletes really bonded,” Hirning said. “They would be there before practice began, and would always stay afterwards to spend time together.”
Hirning also has a message to parents about how their students reacted to the challenges this year
“I am beyond grateful that they were able to compete this year, they worked so hard and fought to get in shape in such a short time period,” he said. “We saw lots of personal records (PR’s), they never gave up!
One of the 2021 SHHS outstanding athletes is track team member Savannah Moore, who demonstrated her abilities with victories at this year’s state competition.
“Savannah had a wonderful state track meet,” SHHS Head Track Coach Megan Cox said. “She ran a strong 100, taking fifth.
She went out hard in the 400, setting a new school record, one she had previously set the meet before, and taking first place. And she had roughly an hour to recover before she ran for another fifth place finish in the 200.”
Cox also gave credit to other members of her 2021 team.
“Hannah Hayduk, returning district champ in the 400, she is also a part of the relay teams with Savannah Moore and Senior Kasten Warner,” Cox said. “We had terrific seniors leading the team. Hilary Barley (distance and Disc) Chayton Leake Morrison (sprints and jumps) Nathan Huck (sprints and Jumps) Andrew Funk (hurdles and relays).”
Hirning said he is optimistic about next year’s sports season at SHHS.
“The plan is for a normal sports year starting in the fall, he said. “Everything should be back on schedule.”
