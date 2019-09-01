Almost 50 tickets were sold for the Johnny’s Bar & Grill fall salmon derby held on Saturday, August 24.
Seven salmon were turned in at weigh-in when all was said and done. Top finishers were:
1. Rod Stafford, 13.8 lbs
2. Randy Blasier, 12.5 lbs
3. Madison McBryde, 12.2 lbs
Each of the top finishers were awarded a cash prize, and organizers said around a dozen local sponsors supported the event by donating prizes for a raffle. Olson Construction donated the top prize, a vehicle pellet smoker, which was won by Brody Yarbor.
