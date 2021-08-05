After four of 13 events on River City Speedway’s stock car racing schedule a number of local drivers have enjoyed success and are top contenders for a Columbia County Racing Association (CCRA) division title.
A year ago with the strict COVID-19 restrictions, there were not any points awarded for drivers competing on the quarter mile clay oval track at the Columbia County Fairgrounds motorsports facility in St. Helens. There were no fans allowed at the speedway last year either.
However, with new rules in place this year, drivers are accumulating points in the division standings and they will have an opportunity to win a CCRA championship for the first time since 2019. Fans are also allowed to attend races this season for the first time in two years without any COVID restrictions.
The driver standings
Area drivers who are atop the standings include Bob Berg of St. Helens (Four Cylinders), Cody Greer of Rainier (Micro Restricted Sprint Car), Dennis Liebig of Scappoose (Dwarf Cars) and Austin Fox of Rainier (Tracers). Vancouver’s Don Jenner leads the standings in two divisions (Sportsman, Modified). Portland’s Tom Zywicki is in first place in the Pure Stock Division with 222 points and Joel Davis of Kelso, leads the Tuner Division standings with 200 points.
Bernie Lujan of St. Helens, is in second place in the Sportsman Division with 192 points, behind Jenner at 230 points. Lujan, 52, recorded a season best fourth place main event finish and he won the heat race June 12 in his Ross Diesel & Auto sponsored 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
These top championship contenders will be hoping to solidify their position in the standings in the CCRA’s fifth event, which is the JC Miller Memorial Race Saturday at 5 p.m. at River City Speedway.
Berg recorded a sweep of Four Cylinder Division main events June 5 and July 10 as he won the trophy dash, heat race and main event both days and he leads the standings with 333 points. Trenton Brogan of Kelso, is in second place with 315 points with his Economy Auto Parts sponsored 1996 Nissan Altima. Brogan, 18, won the July 24 main event.
Berg took third in the last race July 24 after maneuvering up from a last place starting position in the 16 car field with his Cozy Lawn Maintenance sponsored 1997 Dodge Neon. Berg, a two-time CCRA champion, is seeking to win the third title of his 29-year motorsports career. Berg won the 2016 Four Cylinder championship and the 2018 Tuner Division title.
“Everything has been going pretty good so far this season and my goal is to win the championship,” said Berg, 57. “It’s good to see fans at the track now too, which makes it more fun and exciting and it’s just cool to see people here again. It won’t be easy to win the championship though because it’s going to be very close in the standings all year between me, Trenton and Darin Pilcher.”
Berg’s wife Tiffany also competes in the Four Cylinder Division while driving the Green Lion/Eaton’s Tire & Service Center sponsored 1995 Neon and she’s ranked 21st in the point standings. The Berg’s are the only husband/wife duo that competes at the speedway.
Liebig won the July 10 Dwarf Car Division main and heat in his TFT Construction sponsored open-wheel style race car. Liebig recorded a second place main event finish in the June 5 season opener and he won the heat and dash. Liebig is atop the standings with 227 points.
Greer enjoyed lots of success in the June 5 season opener as he recorded a sweep in the Micro Restricted Sprint Car Division as he won the dash, heat and main event. Greer leads the series standings with 208 points.
Next racing events
After Saturday’s race, the next event will be Aug. 14, followed by the Aug. 21-22 Economy Auto Parts sponsored two-day Iron Giant race. The Potter Memorial Races will be held Sept. 4-5, followed by events Sept. 17-18 and the Sept. 25 Skinny’s Texaco season finale.
The River City Speedway is located at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.
