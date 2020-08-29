With the unfortunate circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems rather amazing that there is some normal local cultural events taking place such as stock car races at River City Speedway in St. Helens.
Despite all the challenges that people have had to endure in order to compete on the quarter-mile clay oval track, drivers are making the best of the trying circumstances in the pandemic affected season.
A few of the competitors have enjoyed tremendous success, such as Bob Berg of St. Helens, who has helped lead his Cozy Lawn Maintenance sponsored race team to three Columbia County Racing Association (CCRA) main event victories.
“Everything has been going pretty good, but with no points and without fans, it’s not really as fun as would be under normal circumstances,” said Berg, owner of Cozy Lawn Maintenance. “Having fans here makes it a more exciting atmosphere for everyone, but all the drivers are still having lots of fun and it’s great that we can come out and here and race this year."
Berg has an absolutely terrific sense of humor as he’s often seen smiling, laughing and thoroughly enjoying the atmosphere of camaraderie with his pit crew members and other drivers as well.
“Earlier this year, I was worried that we wouldn’t be able to race at all,” Berg said “We don’t have as many cars participating as we normally do though because of the state mandated COVID-19 restrictions.”
Berg, 56, owns three 1997 Dodge Neons that members of his Eaton’s Tire & Service Center sponsored team drive at the speedway. The father/son duo of Jim Potter and son Ryan drive Neons in the Four Cylinder Division and also in Tuner Division events at the track.
Track record
Berg, a 28-year stock car racing veteran, had a terrific start when he won the Four Cylinder main in the July 12 CCRA season opener. Berg’s wife Tiffany also competes in stock car racing and she drove the Neon to a ninth place finish in the opener.
In the following race July 18, Jim Potter drove a Neon to victory lane in the Four Cylinder main. A week later, Ryan Potter, 16, recorded his best ever finish by driving a Neon to a runnerup position in the Tuner main.
Berg won the 20-lap Four Cylinder main Aug. 15, followed by Ryan Potter and Sharmaine Jobanek - Jim Potter’s girlfriend, for an impressive one-two-three finish by the Berg racing team. In the last race Aug. 22, Bob took third place in the Four Cylinder main and Tiffany finished in 12th place.
Berg won division titles in 2016 (Four Cylinder) and 2018 (Tuner Division), giving him the proud distinction as a two-time
CCRA champion. Berg also won the 2018 Tuner Division Rookie-of-the-Year Award. Berg, a 1982 St. Helens High graduate, has operated his company Cozy Lawn Maintenance, for 29 years.
Speedway season
The speedway’s 36th year of stock car racing has certainly been a rather unique and somewhat subdued experience for everyone at the Columbia County Fairgrounds facility. Under Phase 2 of Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s reopening plan, the track can have just a total of 250 people, including drivers, pit crew members and track employees. Unfortunately, no fans are allowed to attend races this year.
Drivers will not earn points for any events, which means that for the first time in the track history, there won’t be any division champions this year. Nevertheless, drivers are enjoying some very competitive and exciting side-by-side racing while competing for a cash purse and trophies, which is similar to previous years at the track. An average of over 60 drivers have participated in each of the five CCRA events this year.
The shortened season, which began two months later than usual in July, concludes with three more events on Sept. 5 and 6, followed by the Sept. 19 season finale
