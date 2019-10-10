Wednesday, Oct. 9
• 4:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Rex Putnam High School
• 4:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Rex Putnam High School
• 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Rex Putnam High School
• 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer at Rex Putnam High School
Thursday, Oct. 10
• 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football at Cleveland High School
Friday, Oct. 11
• No events scheduled
Saturday, Oct. 12
• 8 a.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Liberty Tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.