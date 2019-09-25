Wednesday, September 25
• 3:30 p.m. Coed Varsity Cross Country McCormick Inv.
• 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Wilsonville High School
• 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity II Volleyball at Wilsonville High School
• 6:45 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Wilsonville High School
Thursday, September 26
• 4 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Gresham Union High School
• 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer Gresham at Union High School
Friday, September 27
• 6 p.m. Coed Varsity Cheerleading at Wilson High School
• 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football at Wilson High School
Saturday, September 28
• TBA Coed Varsity Cross Country at Nike Portland XC
• 8 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball Westview Tournament
• 8 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity II Volleyball St. Helens JV2 Tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.