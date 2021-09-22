The following information is provide by St. Helens High School Athletic Director Daunte Gouge.
Volleyball
Last night was the Volleyball teams second conference contest as they traveled to Hillsboro and the girls started Fast! Winning the first two games 25 - 19 & 25 -19.
Game three is where the Spartans got a little upset being pushed around their own floor. The next two games went to the ladies of Sparta creating a high energy game five. With great serving and back and forth play I have to say I was on the edge of my seat/couch.
Game five the score was never more than a three point differential, as the Lions took over the serve and secured the 15 to 13 Match Victory.
Coach Ray said, “Senior Karlee Webster really showed leadership beyond her years! Even the up official came up to me after the match and said this.”
In talking to the athletic director from Hillsboro, he was amazed at how our girls played but also how they cleaned up our team bench. He even pointed out one of our players with a sprained ankle was even hopping around cleaning up garbage.
Great job representing SHHS Ladies!
Soccer
Last night's game was a little bit of a heartbreaker for our team.
Despite dominating, with countless attempts on goal, we ended with a 2-2 tie against Banks. The Banks team had a couple of standout players, but mostly played long ball. In other words, kick it deep and hope for a break away. Their first goal was earned with a fast player on the receiving end of one of these and shooting a very nice goal over our keeper's head.
The next goal was scored by us after a handball in the box (scored by senior defender Gwen Daoust). The first half ended in a 1-1 tie, which was frustrating for our team and coaches as we were on the Banks side of the field all half. The Lion's next goal was scored by junior Kara Kammerman who received a ball from senior Hannah Hayduk across the goal past the keeper to Kammerman who was in front of the net.
With only about 15 minutes left, senior Isabelle Mercier went down with a serious knee injury. Right after that stoppage, the Banks offense was able to equalize when one of their players was given an opportunity to shoot close range on goal past our keeper. Coach Nichols was encouraged to see some of the best passing all year and seeing the girls come together playing team ball. Coach Nichols was also impressed with sophomore Mya Vincent who played very well in goal in the second half.
Wednesday
Cross Country Home Meet @ McCormick Park 3PM
Volleyball vs Milwaukie (4:15, 5:30 & 6:45)
Thursday
Boys Soccer vs Banks (6:30) Game Postponed
Volleyball vs Wilsonville (4:15, 5:30 & 6:45)
Friday
Cross Country @ The Dalles (Depart 1:15, out of class at 1:00)
Varsity Football vs Canby 7PM
Saturday
JV2 Volleyball @ Roosevelt Tourney
Varsity Volleyball @ Westview Tourney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.