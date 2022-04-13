The St. Helens High School Girls Tennis Team is into the 5A-1 NW Conference 2022 season and is scheduled to compete in a dual meet at Milwaukie Academy of the Arts School April 19.
As the season began, The Chronicle checked in with SHHS Girls Head Tennis Coach Mark McQueen about the team’s 13-game season.
The Chronicle: How many students do you expect to turnout this season and is that up or down compared to previous years?
Mark McQueen: Right now, I have 18 athletes. Ten are returners. We generally have 15-22 players, so we are fine with where we are. Varsity only plays 14, so the fact that we can play all spots is a very good thing.
The Chronicle: At this early point, what do you see as the strengths and the weaknesses of your teams?
McQueen: It is early, but I would say our biggest strength is the attitudes and personalities of the players. They are eager to help each other, cheer for each other, and make each other better. I have coached many sports over the past 15 years and the character of these players is second to none.
If I had to pick a weakness it would be that rain has stopped us from getting a lot of time on the courts. Tennis improvement comes with repetition and more repetition, not being on the courts hurts.
The Chronicle: What will be the training priorities this season and why?
McQueen: Can we as a team make the shots necessary to keep a rally going to set up for the final shot. Patience and picking our spots are top priorities.
The Chronicle: What schools in your league will be the most challenging to compete against and why those schools?
McQueen: I think we can compete against any of the teams in our league. The more challenging schools are the ones with 30 or more players. That amount of players usually means that they play year round which means they have gotten the repetition that makes a player better.
The Chronicle: What do you hope the team participants take away from their experience both as a sports competitor and for lifelong lessons?
McQueen: My goal is to show the players that tennis is a great sport. I hope they play for the rest of their lives. Can I help them build the skills so that they can have fun while improving their skills? If 50% are playing tennis for fun when they are in their 40s then I was successful in my approach and attitude.
The Chronicle: Feel free to add any other comments you might have:
McQueen: This year we will be playing without our number 1 singles player from last year, Drew Erickson. She hurt her knee during the basketball season and required surgery. She is a fierce competitor that will be missed as a player. She is taking on the role of manager this year which is great, but we will miss her play on the court.
SHHS Girls Tennis Team Roster
- Heather Hayduk 11
- Abigail Opdahl 12
- Grace Anne Woodruff 12
- Drew Erickson 12
- Lea Andexlinger 10
- Delaney Robitz 11
- Jezarel Ortiz 12
- Deborah Rogers 11
- Molly Wheeldon 12
- Ayla Clark 10
- Chloe Mosterdyke 10
- Lucie Polvogt 10
- Bridget Kishpaugh 10
- Trinity Claridge 9
- Haylie Walton 9
- Theo Janke 11
- Makayla Heinz 9
- Victoria Crawford 9
- Axis Long 10
Bill Dale is the SHHS Girls Tennis Team assistant coach. Follow the SHHS Girls Tennis Team’s results at osaa.com
