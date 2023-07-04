The Cordell brothers of Scappoose, are enjoying tremendous success in motocross racing and both have a good chance to win a division title this year in Portland.
Sawyer and Ryder are each leading the point standings of their race classifications, and both are on pace to win championship in the Wylder Promotions Thursday Night Motocross (TNM) series at Portland International Raceway.
Sawyer, 13 and Ryder, 11, compete every week in the series and they’ve each won multiple division titles during the last seven years of competition in TNM. The brothers both took first place in the last race June 15.
Sawyer won the Super Mini Class and he finished second in the 125cc class on his EVO Billdog Racing sponsored 2022 KTM 105 motorcycle. Ryder won the 85cc race and he finished second behind Sawyer in the Super Mini on his 2023 KTM motorcycle.
The brothers started racing in 2017 after their parents, Ron and Kristen, purchased the dirt bikes for them so that they could begin competing in the family oriented sport of motocross.
“We’re hoping that they both win a championship, and we’ll see how it goes because it’s a long season and anything can happen,” said Ron Cordell, 46, firefighter who works for Columbia River Fire and Rescue. “They’ve been riding very well and it’s been an awesome season. They’ve had a good run, they’ve stayed healthy and they’re having fun. When those two things come together, it makes it easy for me and we’re just very proud of them.”
Sawyer has had phenomenal success and he’s currently in position to possibly win two TNM division titles this year. Sawyer has won six out of seven Super Mini Division events on the 1.5-mile dirt course that includes jumps, hairpin turns and straightaway sections with speeds up to 30 miles per hour.
“I think Sawyer is really special and both boys have a lot of natural talent and they both have some pretty good speed out on the track,” Ron Cordell saidl.
Sawyer is in first place in the division standings with 39 points and Ryder is in second place with 21. Sawyer has won five of seven races in the 125cc class, and he leads the series standings with 38 points.
Ryder has been dominating the 85cc Intermediate Division as he’s won four events and he was the runnerup three times. Ryder leads the 85cc Intermediate Division standings with 15 points.
The Cordell brothers also compete at motocross tracks located in Sandy and Albany in addition to racing at Washington tracks in Woodland and Washougal.
Sawyer won an event at Washougal June 11. Sawyer often competes with riders who are two or three years older than him, and he usually wins nearly every race regardless of the age difference.
Several of their relatives watch the brothers race each week, including aunts, uncles and grandparents.
The 22-race schedule concludes with the series finale Sept. 28.
