Scappoose falls to Tillamook in high school football

The Tillamook High School Cheesemakers secured their first league title since 1999 with a 17-14 win over the perennial powerhouse Scappoose Indians, in a thrilling game that ended on a walk-off field goal by the Mooks in overtime on October 21st.

On a blustery evening, both offenses struggled through the air and were unable to gain traction on the ground against stout defensive fronts.

