Scappoose ousted in state playoffs 1st round

Scappoose High School volleyball player Aryanna Searle hits a ball over the net during the game in The Dalles.

 Courtesy photo from Mike Weber

The St. Helens Lions volleyball team ended the 2022 season without making it to the state playoffs, but Scappoose High School’s team did qualify for the first round.

The Scappoose High Indians won an OSAA Class 4A volleyball Play-In round home game Oct. 25 3-0 over the Molalla High Indians (11- 11) to qualify for the OnPoint Community Credit Union state playoffs for the first time since 2017.

