The St. Helens Lions volleyball team ended the 2022 season without making it to the state playoffs, but Scappoose High School’s team did qualify for the first round.
The Scappoose High Indians won an OSAA Class 4A volleyball Play-In round home game Oct. 25 3-0 over the Molalla High Indians (11- 11) to qualify for the OnPoint Community Credit Union state playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The Indians, guided by first-year coach Paka Searle, earned the first-round playoff matchup against the No. 3 ranked Tri-Valley Conference Champion The Dalles High Riverhawks (21-2), The Riverhawks certainly demonstrated that they were worthy of their high recognition in the OSAA rankings as they won 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 over the Indians Oct. 29 at The Dalles High School. The loss ended the season for Scappoose.
Searle said he was “very proud” of what the players accomplished this season and what they did in the playoffs at The Dalles.
“They left it all on the court and they gave it their maximum effort,” he said.
The playoff game in The Dalles marked the final game of several Scappoose High player’s volleyball career who had hopes of winning and moving onto the state tournament in Springfield Nov. 4-5 for the first time in their career. Sadly, they were not able to accomplish that goal. Those seniors included Delaney Logan, Jaelyn Swyers, Abby Solomon, Dylan Mann, Abby Stansbury, Jessica Nelson, Natanee Perkins and Melissa Morley.
“I love the seniors,” Searle said. “They’ve had a rough ride. The last two years, there was a coaching change midway through the season. So they had to overcome a lot of adversity. This year in particular, they met that adversity, and they took up the challenge and they believed in what I was trying to do for the volleyball program. They bought into it and that’s why the team and the girls had such a successful season.”
Searle took over as the Indians head coach in the middle of September and led Scappoose to the state playoffs for the first time in five years.
“If Scappoose will have me back, I would love to be back as the head coach next year,” Searle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.