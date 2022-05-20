Golfers from Scappoose High School and St. Helens High School have returned home following competition in the OnPoint Community Credit Union OSAA Class 5A Golf State Championship Tournaments May 16-17.
The Special District 1 Regional Champion Scappoose High Indians concluded a historic season by qualifying a girls team for the first time ever in the state tournament at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.
The Indians, guided by seventh-year Coach Joe Girres, took seventh place out of nine teams with a score of 870. The Northwest Oregon Conference Champion Wilsonville Wildcats won the team title with a score of 766.
"It was an incredible accomplishment for the girls to qualify for the State tournament," Girres said. "We certainly didn't play our best golf there, because the course presented challenge's that the girls have not seen before. There were green sized bunkers that were everywhere. They got a taste of that a little bit at the regional (May 9-10) at Heron Lakes in Portland. Winning that event was the highlight of the season. However, Emerald Valley is called a championship course for a reason. It has unique challenges on the greens that are very difficult to read for a high school golfer that just doesn't have the experience that others may have."
For the Indians senior trio of Dylan Deitz, Molly Hagen and Kylee Nutt, competing at State for the first time ever, they said, represented one of the biggest highlights of their Scappoose High School athletic career.
"For our five seniors, it really was an exceptional year," Girres said. "The fact is, these student athletes endured a high school career that nobody in recent history has ever faced. The abrupt stop to the school year in their sophomore year was followed by them being unable to play for an entire year. Then as juniors, they came back and played a makeshift schedule without any OSAA sanctioned events."
Having to go through a multitude of obstacles in their career and then balance being in and out of school, along with all the health regulations was a monumental task in itself, according to Girres.
"I'm just so glad that they got to experience a normal golf season in their last year of school," he said.
Deitz led the Indians with her two-round score of 214, including a 104 in the first round and 110 in the second round for a 25th place individual overall finish, tying her with Catie Tassinari of the La Salle High Falcons. Hagen shot a 114 and 104 for 218 and a 31st place finish. Nutt was 32nd, which included her team best first round score of 103, followed by a 116 in the May 17 second round.
"Our girls are a little more than just recreational golfers since they're on our Scappoose High School team," Girres said. "They've obviously put in a lot of work to get here. Seeing a course like that is very challenging when you don't know all the nuances of the game. I'm not going to say we had a great tournament. It was difficult, and the girls were disappointed with their results and they walked off the course at the end in tears. As a coach, I am not disappointed. I'm so proud of their efforts and their ability to overcome all the obstacle's and challenge's that were on the course."
Juniors Reagan Witt and Kelsey Holcomb also contributed to the Indians five-member state qualifying squad with strong performance's too. Witt shot a 105, followed by a 119 for total of 224 and a 35th place finish. Holcomb shot a 118 in the first round, followed by a 114 in the second for 232 and tie for 40th place out of 58 total golfers.
The Indians had two golfers competing individually in the boys Class 5A tournament at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis, as sophomore Tucker Olson and senior Caleb Glenn participated in the event.
Glenn, who was competing in the final event of his Scappoose High School athletic career, shot an 82 in the first round, followed by a 78 in the second round for a total score of 160. Glenn finished tied for 14th individually with Owen Bascom of North Bend.
Olson shot a first-round score of 89 and 94 in the second round for 183, tying him for 44th place overall with Drake Cummings of Redmond.
St. Helens
St. Helens High junior Garrett Smith competed in the tournament and shot an 84 in the first round, followed by an 86 second round score for 170 and tying him for 26th place with Keeler Lawson of The Dalles High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.