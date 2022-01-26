St. Helens High School Sports Schedule

SHHS Sports

Wednesday Jan. 26

• Girls Basketball vs Milwaukie, Varsity 7:15 p.m., JV @ McBride 4:30 p.m.

• Boys Basketball vs Milwaukie, Varsity 5:45 p.m., JV 4:15 p.m. JV2 @ McBride 6 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 27

• Girls Basketball @ Scappoose, 5:45 p.m. JV., 7:15 p.m. Varsity

• Boys Basketball vs Scappoose 4:15 p.m. 5:45 p.m., Varsity at 7:15 p.m.

• Wrestling @ Parkrose

Saturday Jan. 29

• Swim @ Parkrose

• Boys Wrestling @ Joe Stewart (Putnam HS)

• Girls Wrestling @ Hood River

Monday Jan. 31

• Girls Basketball vs LaSalle Prep

• Boys Basketball @ LaSalle Prep

For more information, contact St. Helens High School at 503-397-1900.

