St. Helens High School Sports Schedule
Wednesday Jan. 26
• Girls Basketball vs Milwaukie, Varsity 7:15 p.m., JV @ McBride 4:30 p.m.
• Boys Basketball vs Milwaukie, Varsity 5:45 p.m., JV 4:15 p.m. JV2 @ McBride 6 p.m.
Thursday Jan. 27
• Girls Basketball @ Scappoose, 5:45 p.m. JV., 7:15 p.m. Varsity
• Boys Basketball vs Scappoose 4:15 p.m. 5:45 p.m., Varsity at 7:15 p.m.
• Wrestling @ Parkrose
Saturday Jan. 29
• Swim @ Parkrose
• Boys Wrestling @ Joe Stewart (Putnam HS)
• Girls Wrestling @ Hood River
Monday Jan. 31
• Girls Basketball vs LaSalle Prep
• Boys Basketball @ LaSalle Prep
For more information, contact St. Helens High School at 503-397-1900.
