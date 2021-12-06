SHHS Sports Update

Wrestling

St Helens finished second as a team overall out of 9 teams (Tillamook 1st)

Boys individual champions- Narcizo Garza at 145lbs and Tyler Jennings at Hwt

Girls individual champions - Katlyn Leonard, Kallee Kester, Cinobia Arceneaux, Ashley Willis, Natassa Schmitt

Tons of placers

2nd - Michael Cobabe, Wyatt Dingman, Gavin Schaer

3rd - Evan Willis, Brendan Clegg, Malakie Gibney

4th - Aden Oehlert, Josh DuHaime,

5th - Trevor Hjort

Also great wrestling in the JV room with tons of kids winning their brackets. St Helens was the biggest team by far. If you watch Tyler's championship match on SHHS Wrestling Facebook, you can hear all of them...it was deafening

Girls Basketball

Tough loss Friday night but also a necessary one. Coach Kyle says, “we learned we have a lot to work on and are looking forward to a week of practice leading up to HRV next Saturday.”

Boys Basketball

Varsity falls Friday night to Valley Catholic 28-48. Game was close midway into the 3rd quarter. The Valiants took advantage of several turnovers by the Lions scoring on many of those turnovers to pull away. The Lions continued to struggle on offense and shooting in the key missing several shots in the paint. The boys played tough, just struggled to finish down the stretch.

Next Up

Tuesday December 7t

Wrestling @ Rainer

Wednesday December 8

Wrestling @ Putnam

Thursday December 9

Swim vs Hillsboro, Liberty & Parkrose

Friday December 10

Boys Basketball @ Lebanon

Saturday December 11

Girls Basketball @ Hood River

