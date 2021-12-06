Wrestling
St Helens finished second as a team overall out of 9 teams (Tillamook 1st)
Boys individual champions- Narcizo Garza at 145lbs and Tyler Jennings at Hwt
Girls individual champions - Katlyn Leonard, Kallee Kester, Cinobia Arceneaux, Ashley Willis, Natassa Schmitt
Tons of placers
2nd - Michael Cobabe, Wyatt Dingman, Gavin Schaer
3rd - Evan Willis, Brendan Clegg, Malakie Gibney
4th - Aden Oehlert, Josh DuHaime,
5th - Trevor Hjort
Also great wrestling in the JV room with tons of kids winning their brackets. St Helens was the biggest team by far. If you watch Tyler's championship match on SHHS Wrestling Facebook, you can hear all of them...it was deafening
Girls Basketball
Tough loss Friday night but also a necessary one. Coach Kyle says, “we learned we have a lot to work on and are looking forward to a week of practice leading up to HRV next Saturday.”
Boys Basketball
Varsity falls Friday night to Valley Catholic 28-48. Game was close midway into the 3rd quarter. The Valiants took advantage of several turnovers by the Lions scoring on many of those turnovers to pull away. The Lions continued to struggle on offense and shooting in the key missing several shots in the paint. The boys played tough, just struggled to finish down the stretch.
Next Up
Tuesday December 7t
Wrestling @ Rainer
Wednesday December 8
Wrestling @ Putnam
Thursday December 9
Swim vs Hillsboro, Liberty & Parkrose
Friday December 10
Boys Basketball @ Lebanon
Saturday December 11
Girls Basketball @ Hood River
