St. Helens Baseball

The St. Helens Baseball team competed in the Coach Bob National Invitational March 28 through March 30.

St. Helens High School baseball team has returned from the 2023 Coach Bob National Invitational in Arizona after playing a slate of games during their spring break. Despite going 0-4 on the weekend, the Lions have their heads held high, and Head Coach Matt Lokken is happy with the team’s growth.

“The tournament was great! We have spent over a year planning and raising money to make this happen. It was a group effort, and everyone played a big role - players, parents, coaches, and boosters,” Lokken said. “Overall, it was well worth it, and the experience of being with the team and playing great competition will pay dividends in the future success of our program.”

