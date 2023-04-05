St. Helens High School baseball team has returned from the 2023 Coach Bob National Invitational in Arizona after playing a slate of games during their spring break. Despite going 0-4 on the weekend, the Lions have their heads held high, and Head Coach Matt Lokken is happy with the team’s growth.
“The tournament was great! We have spent over a year planning and raising money to make this happen. It was a group effort, and everyone played a big role - players, parents, coaches, and boosters,” Lokken said. “Overall, it was well worth it, and the experience of being with the team and playing great competition will pay dividends in the future success of our program.”
Development in pre-season
The tournament counts towards the team’s non-league games, so the losses won’t count against their league record, and Lokken is treating the games as growing opportunities.
“Last pre-season, we were 5-2 going into league, and didn’t feel like we had a lot to work on. We were playing good ball, or so we thought. That didn’t do much for us as we played better competition in the league season,” Lokken said. “Our goal will always be to play the best competition we can possibly play in pre-season and non-league games, since league is the only ones that matter. All other games should be developmental.”
Last season, the Lions started their pre-season strongly, but it ultimately resulted in a 2-16 record in their league. This year, Lokken hopes that competing with stronger competition in pre-season will translate to better late-season results.
Despite going winless during their trip to Arizona, Lokken had a positive mindset about the experience, and the team even competed with one of the top 5A programs in Oregon.
“We played Ridgeview (OR), Currently the #1 team in the state for 5a, and had the lead for most of the game. They ended up coming up with the win 11-8 due to our own mistakes late in the game,” Lokken said. “We were really proud of the way these guys competed with a top Oregon team, and it showed we can play with anyone in our area.”
Throughout the week, Lokken was happy with how the team faced up to difficult competition without backing down. While the team struggled to bat runners in, the team had a bevy of hits against high-level pitchers.
Stand out performances
According to Lokken, many of the schools they were playing against 2,500 to 3,500 students. For St. Helens, a school of around 800, competing with larger programs is a challenge. Because of the tough competition, Lokken feels the game will “slow down” when the team returns to playing schools of comparable size and skill level.
Some of the players for the Lions showed they were already capable of competing with the high-level schools. Junior Braden Ellis and sophomore Zach Edwards were connecting at the plate all week.
“Braden hit a .545 average, and Zach also hit .545 over the four games,” Lokken said. “Jayden Dziezyk had our biggest hit of the tournament, a centerfield home run that landed 400ft in distance.”
The team also had players who played exceptionally on the field and on the mound, but the firepower of opposing teams was too much for their valiant efforts.
“Defensively Conner Weiss led the charge at shortstop, and we had good effort on the hill from all of our guys,” Lokken said. “They challenged the zone and, unfortunately, ran into a lot of good hitters.”
Coming together as a group
One of the main goals for Lokken on the road trip was to build camaraderie and chemistry with the group. For a team to gel, the time they spend off the field is just as important as the time spent on it.
“The goal was to get the kids to travel and spend time together off the field as well as get into good weather and play great competition. We attended an MLB spring training game and ate numerous meals together,” Lokken said.
For a team that has not had a larger travel tournament since 2008, the trip has helped the group become tighter-knit. With the results, Lokken knows what the team has to improve, and he is looking forward to the rest of the season.
“Baseball is a game that you learn more from your losses than you do from your wins,” Lokken said. “We now have a bunch we know we need to work on and prepare for situations we may be put into when playing top league teams and hopefully in the playoffs.”
Follow St. Helens High School sports at osaa.org, and follow our coverage at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of the Chronicle.
