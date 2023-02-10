Only four games remain in the season for the St. Helens High School boys basketball team, and they’ll be hoping to end a challenging season on a high note. While they haven’t seen a lot of success in the win column this year, this season has been a period of growth for the program.
With a record of 3-17, the Lions have been adjusting to their reclassification as a 4-A team in the 4A-1 Cowapa League. Last season, the Lions competed as a 5-A school in the 5A-1 Northwest Oregon Conference and finished with a 1-20 record overall. Last season, the Lions ranked 32 out of 32 teams in the 5-A rankings at the end of the season. This year, they have climbed to 29 of the 31 teams in the 4-A1 classification.
The Lions have scored wins this year over Hillsboro, Colton, and Tillamook. Within Cowapa League play, the Lions are 1-7 but still have four more games to try and notch another win and continue growing in a season of relative success.
This season’s team has a good mix of experience and youth, which gives some room to grow in the coming seasons. Their seniors are Tyler Tolles, Korbyn Lee, Noah Vanderzanden, and Thatcher Lyman. Tolles and junior Mitchell Barroso captain the team.
Tolles is in the midst of a productive season for the Lions and leads the team in scoring, assists, and shot percentage with averages of 14.1 points per game, 2.4 assists per game, and 47% from the field, according to MaxPreps. In addition to stellar on-court play, St. Helens High School announced that Tolles was the “December Elks Teen of the Month. The 6’5” sophomore Cameron Cox has been a beast on the board this season, leading the team with 6.4 rebounds per game. Cox is also the second-highest scorer on the team and chips in 10.6 points per game.
Cox’s success is something to monitor, as he may need to take on more responsibility in coming seasons with the departure of the Lions’ senior class.
St. Helens’ upcoming games promise to be tough as they finish their schedule with road games against Seaside, Scappoose, and Astoria and a home game against Tillamook. The Lions couldn’t beat Seaside, Scappoose, or Astoria in their previous matchups and will be looking to get revenge in those games.
The game to watch will be the home matchup with Tillamook on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. In their previous two matchups this season, Tillamook and St. Helens have split their results, with each team winning at home. With the game in St. Helens, the Lions will be hoping they can sink their teeth in and get another victory in the best-of-three season series.
Follow St. Helens High School Basketball at osaa.org.
