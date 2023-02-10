Sports Boys Basketball PHOTO.jpeg

St. Helens boys basketball in the locker room following their big win over Tillamook, Jan. 13.

 Courtesy photo from Facebook

Only four games remain in the season for the St. Helens High School boys basketball team, and they’ll be hoping to end a challenging season on a high note. While they haven’t seen a lot of success in the win column this year, this season has been a period of growth for the program.

With a record of 3-17, the Lions have been adjusting to their reclassification as a 4-A team in the 4A-1 Cowapa League. Last season, the Lions competed as a 5-A school in the 5A-1 Northwest Oregon Conference and finished with a 1-20 record overall. Last season, the Lions ranked 32 out of 32 teams in the 5-A rankings at the end of the season. This year, they have climbed to 29 of the 31 teams in the 4-A1 classification.  

