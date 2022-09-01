Cory Young looks for St. Helens High School football Lions to accomplish more this year than they did last.
For one thing, COVID-19 brought on several forfeits last year, resulting in a 1-8 record for St. Helens. For another, the Lions have dropped a notch to the class 4A Cowapa League.
Players lost to graduation include Tyler Jennings, Cameron Shuttlesworth, and Dylan Shafer. However, Young said he sees promise in this year’s squad, especially the offensive line. If there are question marks, they are the “new guys in the secondary.”
Young, who has been the head coach since 2015, has seen a little of the Cowapa League. He was impressed with Seaside in last year’s jamboree, has seen Astoria play well, and has found Scappoose “tough.”
Young is his own defensive coordinator. Levi Norton is the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Caden Willaby coaches the offensive and defensive lines. Cody Haag is in charge of the wide receivers and Dylan Brady is guiding the running backs. John England coaches linebackers and Josh Norton offensive linemen, and Norton helps with the quarterbacks. Jordan Leland is the JV coach and helps with the defensive line.
The Lions’ season started with a jamboree at Stayton. The remaining nine games start at 7 p.m., with the first one against La Salle Prep Sept. 2 at home.
St. Helens hits the road again Sept. 9, playing Woodburn. The Lions will play Scappoose at home Oct. 14 in the 100th anniversary of the Seven-Mile War.
Wrapping up the regular season will be the Homecoming game against Seaside Oct. 28. It will also be Senior Night.
Asked what lessons he wants his players to learn, Young said, “Anything can be accomplished through practice. Nothing worthwhile is going to be easy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.