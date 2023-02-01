Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Going into their final games of the season, St. Helens girls basketball is looking to finish strong on a growing season for the program.

The Team

The SHHS Girls Basketball team has shown steady improvement this year and hope to keep building.

Under first-year head coach Jillian Ross the Lions have been developing with each game.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which team will win the 2023 Super Bowl?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.