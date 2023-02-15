The winter sports season for St. Helens High School is coming to a close.
The district and regional competitions have been taking place over the past weekends to determine which athletes will compete at the State Championships in wrestling and swimming.
The St. Helens High School girls wrestling team will send four top wrestlers to the State Championships from February 23 through February 25. While the swim team won’t send any swimmers to the State Championship, they have had a successful season in their own right.
Success on the mat
SHHS Girls Wrestling Head Coach Hannah Barber was happy to report that their regional tournament on February 3 and 4 was a success.
“Our regionals took place last weekend, and we are sending four of our best to state. Kate Leonard, regional champion and captain; Kallee Kester, 2nd in the region; Ivy Musch, a freshman; and Cambria Funk, a senior and captain who placed 2nd in the region this year,” Barber said. “We are looking forward to some diverse wrestling, and we are ready to earn what we have been working so hard for.”
The triumphs at regionals were the culmination of a season of growth for the Lions, and the season has helped bolster the confidence of the program’s athletes.
“I saw the most growth in our mat confidence and determination. At the beginning of the season, we knew what we were doing, but applying that knowledge during a live match is harder than it looks,” Barber said. “As the season has progressed, so has our confidence. These kids are finally starting to realize that they get what they earn. We have kids on both teams that have been putting in the work.”
Some of the athletes who showed the most progress during the season were Leonard, Kester, Funk, Musch, and Payton Mauldin. Throughout the year, their leadership helped guide the team through the challenges of a grueling season. The team’s determination has fueled individual success, and Barber said that many of their girls have been “dominating their weight classes.”
Going into the state tournament, Barber is excited to see her team compete. There have been many positives throughout the season, and taking on the competition at state will be the final piece. For Barber, this season has been a learning experience, with it being her first as a head coach, but seeing her athletes flourish has been something she is proud of.
“It’s okay to not know something. A good leader can admit when they’re wrong or when they’re unsure of something. The willingness to learn is something I want to take into next season,” Barber said. “The most rewarding aspect of mentoring my team this season was seeing all their hard work pay off. Watching my girls place and take names brings me pride like no other. And seeing them be proud of themselves is absolutely priceless.”
St. Helens swimmers wrap up a successful season
Though St. Helens will not be sending any swimmers to the State Championships, Head Coach Amy Stobbe has been happy with the maturation of her team and what they were able to accomplish.
“Our overall season showed massive amounts of growth and accomplishments. Many swimmers dropped 10-15 seconds off their times from the start of the season to the end,” Stobbe said. “Our relay teams- both boys and girls took up to 20+ seconds off. I am extremely proud of the team for working so hard and showing up to achieve their goals and beat their personal records.”
At the district meet, the boys took ninth place, and the girls finished sixth. While they didn’t have any state qualifiers, Stobbe was happy to see many of their swimmers compete in the finals of districts, and they had some strong individual performances. Devon Mason placed sixth in her 200 Individual Medley and 5th in the 100 Backstroke, and Sidney Stacey took fifth in the 200 Individual Medley.
From start to finish, Stobbe was proud of how her team could keep achieving new personal records and how they kept striving to accomplish their goals.
“Overall, this was a great season! I feel that next year we will perform even better than this year,” Stobbe said. “I feel that the accomplishments were the fact that when they swam they kept seeing their time go down, their stamina go up and their belief in their capability rise. It is an absolute honor to see swimmers that are novice swimmers achieve the same times as the advanced swimmers.”
This season was Stobbe’s first at St. Helens as head coach, and while the season provided its fair share of challenges, Stobbe said that the team navigated adversity expertly.
“I think for some of my swimmers it was hard to have a new coach with their last season on the team, or that my coaching style is different from the past coach,” Stobbe said. “Being a new head coach comes with some sharp learning curves- without a road map. However, learning to navigate novice swimmers and advanced swimmers became easier as the season went along.”
The program had 19 swimmers throughout the season, and this year was a growing year as the program graduated seven seniors in 2022. Going forward, Stobbe is excited about the program’s future and hopes the athletes can walk away from the season with their heads high.
“I am absolutely jazzed about the future of our swim program. I am also the head coach for the middle school team, and I think being able to build up swimmers and recruit more at the middle school level will really support the team,” Stobbe said. “I hope that every athlete took with them the idea that someone believed in them, someone pushed being positive in all aspects of being a swimmer, and that showing up for themselves, their team, and their coach was a powerful and meaningful thing.”
Follow St. Helens High School sports at osaa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.