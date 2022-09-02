St. Helens High School (SHHS) has transitioned to cashless, digital ticketing through HomeTown Ticketing for high school sporting games.
The digital ticketing will make the entry process quick and easy, according to a release from the St. Helens School District.
Spectators have three options in which to choose from to purchase tickets:
1. Spectators can purchase tickets online through this link, sthelens.k12.or.us/Page/8904, which will take them directly to the SHHS Athletics page. From there:
Scroll down to find the game you wish to attend
Click ‘get tickets’
Fill out how many adult or student/senior tickets you wish to purchase
Enter your information
You will receive an email confirmation
Once you arrive at the game, you can either
Show the email at the gate
Take a screenshot of the email with the barcode and present it at the gate
Show a printed copy from the email that contains the barcode
2. Download the HomeTown App
Scroll down to find the game you wish to attend
Click on the game you want to purchase tickets for
Fill out how many adult or student/senior tickets you wish to purchase
Enter your information
You will receive an email confirmation
Once you arrive at the game, you can either
Show the email at the gate
Take a screenshot of the email with the barcode and present it at the gate
Show a printed copy from the email that contains the barcode
3. Purchase tickets at the gate by scanning the QR code at the gate and purchase tickets online there.
Scan the barcode that is available at the gate with your phone and purchase tickets.
Middle School and high school students with Associated Student Body (ASB) cards will receive a season pass. Digital tickets for those students will be sent out within the next few weeks. Until then, middle and high school students with ASB cards should bring their cards with them to show at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.