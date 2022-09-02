St. Helens High School (SHHS) has transitioned to cashless, digital ticketing through HomeTown Ticketing for high school sporting games.

Digital Ticketing

Use this link to purchase the digital game tickets.sthelens.k12.or.us/Page/8904

The digital ticketing will make the entry process quick and easy, according to a release from the St. Helens School District.

