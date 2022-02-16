Feb. 17
Girls Basketball @ Parkrose
Boys Basketball vs Parkrose
Feb. 18 and Feb. 19
OSAA State Swim
Feb. 22
Boys Basketball @ Wilsonville
Girls Basketball vs Wilsonville
Feb. 24
Girls OSAA State Wrestling
Feb. 25
Boys Basketball @ Scappoose
Girls Basketball @ Scappoose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.