“We have strength in numbers, returning swimmers, and also a great drive to succeed and compete strong this season.”
So said Amy Stobbe, St. Helens High School (SHHS) swimming coach, of a team that last year had the girls’ 200-yard relay go to state and several top swimmers in their strokes go to district. The boys’ team was small and had to face teams with 20 boys.
This season, the SHHS team has 11 girls and eight boys at this writing.
“Our team will be utilizing both dry land practices and pool time,” Stobbe said. “We will work for strong conditioning, build stamina and push each swimmer to be strong in their event. We will also focus on the importance of sportsmanship and community.”
The dryland workout is for building muscle and strength. It includes body weight exercises, physioband (a resistance device) strength training, timed sprints, extended distance drills for stamina, and kick board races.
Practice started Monday, Nov. 14 in Eisenschmidt Pool at 1070 Eisenschmidt Lane in St. Helens.
Stobbe sees all the schools in the A/3A/2A/1A-SD3 Special District 3 as competition. The first meet will be a Dec. 10 home invitational. Meets and individuals, including districts, will total 10.
Stobbe tells her swimmers walking in the door is the hardest part.
“Once you walk in,” she tells the team, “I can support, teach, and coach you. A positive mindset keeps you in the pool and pushing for more.”
Showing up, Stobbe says, is a gift to her because it shows her the students want to work for success.
She wants the swimmers to know the power of the word “yet,” telling them “You may not have that skill yet, but we can do it together.”
Assisting Stobbe in coaching is Andrew Pletch, who graduated from SHHS last year. Stobbe called him “a phenomenal swimmer with talent in each stroke.”
Follow the SHHS swim teams’ meet results at osaa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.