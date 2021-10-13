The following information has been submitted by St. Helens High School Athletic Director Daunte Gouge.
Boys Soccer
The Lions Soccer team hosted their league rival Mustangs last night in what turned out to be a rainy drubbing of the team from Milwaukie. The Lions quickly jumped out to a two goal lead, setting a tone that we would see for much of the first half.
Junior Ernest Bernabe was able to get on the end of some good passes from the midfield and had a hat trick within the first 18 minutes. For those of you new to following soccer a hat trick is three goals.
10th grade Antonio Ramos also put in his second goal of the year, and senior Ole Kjaernes scored our fifth goal of the first half. At halftime the Lions held a 5-1 advantage over the Mustangs.
The goal for the second half was to possess the ball a bit more and control the tempo of the game. Milwaukie came out with a renewed vigor in the second half and scored on a penalty kick. Ernest completed his "haul" (or "poker" in his native Spain) with his fourth goal of the game, and we conceded once more to win with a 6-3 score line.
We saw some nice work from two 9th graders Caleb Griffin and Justice Stanton, who combined well to work the ball up the sideline, and senior Jack Salisbury did a great job filling in at center back. We also saw some good play from Lorenzo Friz (12) at wingback and Avery Kennedy (11), who saw a lot of the ball at his feet as a central attacking midfielder. Overall a great game from the team, which we hope to carry over in our next game at La Salle on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
The Lady Lions traveled to Milwaukie for a very cold and wet match against the Mustangs. Our girls dominated the first half with shot after shot against a very talented goalie. By halftime, we were able to get two goals. The first was scored by junior Kara Kammerman after a nice pass by senior Hannah Hayduk.
The second goal started as a senior to senior to senior connection after a great header by defender Gwen Daoust to Emma Durant who passed to Hannah. Hannah was able to push right past the keeper and put the ball into the corner using her left foot. If the game could have ended after the first half, this coach would have been very satisfied.
The second much like the boys game saw the Mustangs come out with fire in their belly and the half was all Milwaukie. The Lions were very tired and couldn't get the ball past their half of the field. The Mustangs, on the other hand, seemed to get their second wind and quickly scored their first goal only five minutes in. Then the Lion's goalkeeper was injured during a scramble and was kicked in the head, our goalie was forced to leave the game following concussion protocols.
Senior Alyssa Marsh was put into the goal and played very well. Unfortunately, the exhaustion and the fierce determination from the Mustangs proved enough to even the match.. Milwaukee scored another goal with only 10 minutes left. In a tale of two halves the Lions came home with a 2-2 tie vs the Mustangs.
Volleyball
All I can say to start is Wow, just WOW! What a night for volleyball and those who were in attendance. The 2021 started with a quarantine for the Lion volleyball team back in September when we returned our first game was against the Broncos. That night we had some first game jitters come out and we lost match one to Parkrose. Fast forward to last night and the Broncos coming to town trying to get a win to slide into playoff contention.
The first game the Lions jumped out early and were able to hold on for a 25- 23 victory that we hoped would set the tone for the night, unfortunately the Broncos had other plans. Game two started off with junior Ellie Austin serving seven straight points, things were looking great for the Lions, yet the Broncos were not just going to roll over. They quickly evened the score and the game was much of the same as game one, with a back and forth match that saw the green and black take game two 23-25.
We were in for a long evening as game three was all Parkrose as they jumped on our girls forcing errors and securing game three 15-25.
Here comes game four a must win now for the Lions as they try to hold on to 3rd place in the NW Oregon Conference. If I thought games 1 & 2 went back and forth I had no idea what was coming in game four. This game went back and forth and was one of the most intense games these eyes have seen. Following win by two rules, game four went to the Lions at a score of 31 to 29. Here comes the game five rubber match, the teams take the court and game five saw new energy in the Lady Lions as we had saved our best play of the night for the final game.
Game five was all St. Helens securing the game 15 to 6 and solidifying their 3rd place in the league standings
Coach Ray had a lot to say about how the ladies played team volleyball but recognized senior Karlee Webster & junior Briana Holz as having great nights!
Next Up
Wednesday 10/13
Cross Country @ Putnam
Volleyball @ LaSalle Prep
Thursday 10/14
Girls Soccer vs LaSalle Prep
Boys Soccer @ LaSalle Prep
Friday 10/15
Cross Country @ West Coast Classic Alderbrook Golf Course
Football Homecoming vs Wilsonvlle CANCELLED
Tuesday 10/19
Volleyball vs Hillsboro
Girls Soccer vs Parkrose
Boys Soccer @ Parkrose
Wednesday 10/20
Volleyball vs Putnam
Thursday 10/21
Cross Country @ Valiant Invite
Volleyball @ Wilsonville
Boys Soccer @ Hillsboro
Girls Soccer vs Hillsboro
Friday 10/22
Football vs McKay (Homecoming part 2/Senior Night )
