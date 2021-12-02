Basketball
The Lady Lions basketball team traveled to play the 6A Reynolds Raiders for the first game of the season. The game was a tight game from start to finish the Lions led throughout but couldn't seem to put the Raiders away. Senior Sarah Vanderwerf erupted for 16 points to lead the Lions. Coach Brayton said, “The whole team played fierce defense and managed to pull out a win. JV had an impressive showing and put the clamps on the Raiders early, winning 49 - 14
Boys basketball hosted the Banks Braves for the first game of the season and came out on fire jumping out to a quick lead. The boys cooled off and the Braves started hitting shots pulling away from the Lions down the Stretch. The Lions were led by Junior Tyler Tolles with 12 points.
Next Up
Friday December 3
Boys & Girls Wrestling @ Tillamook Smoker
Boys Basketball @ Valley Catholic
Girls Basketball vs West Albany
Tuesday December 7
Wrestling @ Rainer
Wednesday December 8
Wrestling @ Putnam
Thursday December 9
Swim vs Hillsboro, Liberty & Parkrose
Friday December 10
Boys Basketball @ Lebanon
Saturday December 11
Girls Basketball @ Hood River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.