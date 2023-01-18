Proud Moment

Kallee Kester, left, after placing 3rd at Kelso and Kate Leonard, right, after placing 2nd at Kelso.

 Courtesy from Hannah Barber

This year, St Helens High School wrestling is in the midst of a successful season, and the program’s participation numbers are through the roof.

Though there has been some shake-up with coaching in the program from the previous year, girls wrestling coach Hannah Barber said, “the atmosphere and goals of the program are very much the same.”

