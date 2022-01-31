The following information about St. Helens High School sports is submitted by St.Helens High School Athletic Director Daunte Gouge.
Wrestling
Another outstanding weekend of wrestling for the Lions!
The boys team traveled to Rex Putnam for the Joe Stewart Invitational, placing 2nd out of 11 teams. A fantastic feat considering we were missing several wrestlers from our lineup. The boys team had tons of placers in the tournament, with JV and Varsity wrestlers showing what they are capable of. Although all wrestlers competed well, we had four boys place first and deserve special recognition:
- Evan Willis @ 106
- Sam Ramirez @ 120
- Narcizo Garza @138
- Malakie Gibney @152
The girls team also had an amazing weekend of wrestling at the Hood River Classic. The girls came in 4th out of 24 teams and managed to run over the competition with just six out of our 14 girls competing! We had four girls make it to the finals in their weight classes, two of which had to face each other for the championship. Placers included:
- Cinobia Arceneaux - 1st @ 105
- Kate Leonoard - 2nd @ 105
- Ashley Willis - 2nd @ 110
- Terese Korpela - 3rd @ 120
- Kallee Kester - 2nd @ 125
The girls team now has their sights set on Regionals this coming Friday and Saturday where we should turn some heads and hopefully qualify girls for State! Let's go Lions!
Next Up
Monday Jan. 31
Girls Basketball vs LaSalle Prep
Boys Basketball @ LaSalle Prep
Tuesday Feb. 1
Wrestling vs Wrestling
Wednesday Feb. 2
Wrestling @ Milwaukie
Thursday Feb. 3
Girls Basketball vs Hillsboro
Boys Basketball @ Hillsboro
Swim Team Home Meet
Friday Feb. 4
Girls Wrestling Regional @ Century High School
Saturday Feb. 5
Girls Wrestling Regional @ Century High School
