The following is submitted by St. Helens High School Athletic Director Daunte Gouge.
St. Helens Volleyball welcomed in the Putnam Kingsmen last night and what a night of volleyball it was. This team has been playing so well lately and they have been playing exciting games!
The girls came out tough with big hits and great plays in game one securing the 25 to 21 victory. Then the evening turned in favor of the visitors of Putnam as what could go wrong did for the Lions, dropping game two 25 - 22 and game three 25 - 21. Game four started very much the same as the height of the visiting Kingsmen was giving our girls fits at the net. Then with a timely timeout and some great serving and phenomenal defense down the stretch of game four the Lions battled back to take the pivotal game four 25 to 20. Here we go again, our girls going to another game five for the fourth time this season.
In typical form the game was back and forth to start then the Lions put some plays together and created a gap going up by five. The ladies from Putnam battled back again and made it close but not enough for our girls to take the win 15 to 12.
This win securely locks up the third place in the NWOC standings and will set us up for a first round playoff game on the road on October 30th.
Next Up
Thursday 10/21
Cross Country @ Valiant Invite
Volleyball @ Wilsonville
Boys Soccer @ Hillsboro
Girls Soccer vs Hillsboro
Friday 10/22
Football vs McKay (Homecoming part 2/Senior Night)
Monday 10/25
JV Football @ McKay
Volleyball vs Scappoose Senior Night
Tuesday 10/26
Boys Soccer vs Wilsonville
Girls Soccer @ Wilsonville
Wednesday 10/27
Cross Country @ NWOC District Meet
Thursday 10/28
Boys Soccer vs Scappoose Senior Night
Girls Soccer vs Scappoose Senior Night
Friday 10/29
Football @ Scappoose
Saturday 10/30
Volleyball OSAA 1st Round TBA
Monday 11/1
JV Football vs Scappoose
