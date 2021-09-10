The St. Helens High School Cross Country teams are preparing for competition at the NWOC meet at McCormick Park Sept. 22.
The teams traveled to East Multnomah County Thursday, Sept. 9 to run in the NW Oregon Conference preview meet, on a hot dry course for a 3.1 mile run.
"The top runner on the day donning a stylish pair of aviators was senior Hannay Hayduk finishing second in a time of 21 minutes 32 seconds." Lions Athletic Director Daunte Gouge said. "The top runner on the boys side for St. Helens was Junior Carson Plahn who finished in a time of 21 minutes and 21 seconds."
Gouge said the team as a whole ran very well.
"We established marks to improve on in a few weeks when we return to Blue Lake for the Conference meet," he said.
The St. Helens Boys and Girls Cross County teams are scheduled to host the NWOC at McCormick Park in St. Helens Sept. 22.
