St. Helens High School is honoring student athletes for their achievements in fall sports.

Fall Sports have concluded for St. Helens High School.

"We want to congratulate Senior Hannah Hayduk on competing at 5A State Cross Country last Saturday," SHHS Athletic Director Daunte Gouge said. "Congratulations Hannah on a Phenomenal Season."

Gouge said SHHS is also acknowledging the following students for being recognized as Athletes of the Season Fall 2021.

  • Cheer Senior Saydra Hoffman
  • Cross Country Senior Hannah Hayduk
  • Junior Joseph Norris
  • Football Junior Tyler Tolles
  • Boys Soccer Senior Ernest Bernabe
  • Girls Soccer Senior Jezarel Ortiz
  • Volleyball Senior Karlee Webster

Gouge said SHHS is also recognizing the following athletes who made the All Conference Teams.

Cross Country

First Team Senior Hannah Hayduk

Girls Soccer

Second Team Senior Gwen Daoust Defender

Honorable Mention Senior Hannah Hayduk Forward

Senior Emma Durant Midfielder

Senior Jezarel Ortiz Defender

Volleyball

First Team Senior Karlee Webster

Second Team Junior Ellie Austin

Honorable Mention Sophomore Ava Eib

Junior Madison Blackburn

Football

Second Team Sophomore Austin Stockwell Punter

Honorable Mention Sophomore Houston Lee-Perry Linebacker

Senior Dylan Shafer Wide Receiver

Senior Kameron Shuttlesworth Running Back

Sophomore Houston Lee-Perry Running Back

Junior Tyler Tolles Quarterback

Senior Tyler Jennings Off. Tackle

