Fall Sports have concluded for St. Helens High School.
"We want to congratulate Senior Hannah Hayduk on competing at 5A State Cross Country last Saturday," SHHS Athletic Director Daunte Gouge said. "Congratulations Hannah on a Phenomenal Season."
Gouge said SHHS is also acknowledging the following students for being recognized as Athletes of the Season Fall 2021.
- Cheer Senior Saydra Hoffman
- Cross Country Senior Hannah Hayduk
- Junior Joseph Norris
- Football Junior Tyler Tolles
- Boys Soccer Senior Ernest Bernabe
- Girls Soccer Senior Jezarel Ortiz
- Volleyball Senior Karlee Webster
Gouge said SHHS is also recognizing the following athletes who made the All Conference Teams.
Cross Country
First Team Senior Hannah Hayduk
Girls Soccer
Second Team Senior Gwen Daoust Defender
Honorable Mention Senior Hannah Hayduk Forward
Senior Emma Durant Midfielder
Senior Jezarel Ortiz Defender
Volleyball
First Team Senior Karlee Webster
Second Team Junior Ellie Austin
Honorable Mention Sophomore Ava Eib
Junior Madison Blackburn
Football
Second Team Sophomore Austin Stockwell Punter
Honorable Mention Sophomore Houston Lee-Perry Linebacker
Senior Dylan Shafer Wide Receiver
Senior Kameron Shuttlesworth Running Back
Sophomore Houston Lee-Perry Running Back
Junior Tyler Tolles Quarterback
Senior Tyler Jennings Off. Tackle
