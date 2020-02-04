Sports Schedule
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chronicle

Girls Varsity Basketball

7:15 p.m. Feb. 7 hosting Wilsonville High School

5:45 p.m. Feb. 12 hosting Scappoose High School

Boys Varsity Basketball

7:15 p.m. Feb. 7 at Wilsonville High School

7:15 p.m. Feb. 12 hosting Scappoose High School

Co-Ed Swimming

4 p.m. Feb. 7 at NWOC Meet North Clackamas Aquatic Center

TBA Feb. 14 at NWOC District Championship at Parkrose

TBA Feb. 15 NWOC District Championship at Parkrose

Co-Ed Wrestling

7 p.m. Thursday Feb. 6 hosting Scappoose High School

Boys Varsity

1 p.m. Feb. 8 Multiple Opponents at NWOC Districts at Scappoose

8 a.m. Feb. 9 Multiple Opponents at NWOC Districts at Scappoose

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring and Summer?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.