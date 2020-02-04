Girls Varsity Basketball
7:15 p.m. Feb. 7 hosting Wilsonville High School
5:45 p.m. Feb. 12 hosting Scappoose High School
Boys Varsity Basketball
7:15 p.m. Feb. 7 at Wilsonville High School
7:15 p.m. Feb. 12 hosting Scappoose High School
Co-Ed Swimming
4 p.m. Feb. 7 at NWOC Meet North Clackamas Aquatic Center
TBA Feb. 14 at NWOC District Championship at Parkrose
TBA Feb. 15 NWOC District Championship at Parkrose
Co-Ed Wrestling
7 p.m. Thursday Feb. 6 hosting Scappoose High School
Boys Varsity
1 p.m. Feb. 8 Multiple Opponents at NWOC Districts at Scappoose
8 a.m. Feb. 9 Multiple Opponents at NWOC Districts at Scappoose
