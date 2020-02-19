St. Helens High School Sports Schedule
Basketball
5:45 p.m. Feb. 25 Girls Varsity @ Putman
7:15 p.m. Feb 25 Boys Varsity @ Putman
Wrestling
4:30 p.m. Feb. 19 NWOC Frosh / Novice District Meet
@ Wilsonville High School
4 p.m. Feb. 21 NWOC District @ Wilsonville High School
Swimming
Feb. 21-22
Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton
