Sports
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chronicle

St. Helens High School Sports Schedule

Basketball

5:45 p.m. Feb. 25 Girls Varsity @ Putman

7:15 p.m. Feb 25 Boys Varsity @ Putman

Wrestling

4:30 p.m. Feb. 19 NWOC Frosh / Novice District Meet

@ Wilsonville High School

4 p.m. Feb. 21 NWOC District @ Wilsonville High School

Swimming

Feb. 21-22

Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What should be developed along the St. Helens Riverfront?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.