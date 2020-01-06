St. Helens High School Sports Schedule
Basketball
- 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 Boys varsity at Hood River Valley
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 Girls varsity at Hood River Valley
- 6:30 p.m. Friday Jan. 10 Girls varsity hosting The Dalles
- 7 p.m. Boys varsity at The Dalles
Wrestling
- 7 p.m. Thursday Jan. 9 St. Helens hosting Wilsonville
- 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 Pacific Rim Tournament Seaside
Swimming
5 p.m. Thursday Jan. 9 St. Helens hosting The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.