Sports Schedule
St. Helens High School Sports Schedule

Basketball

  • 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 Boys varsity at Hood River Valley
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 Girls varsity at Hood River Valley
  • 6:30 p.m. Friday Jan. 10 Girls varsity hosting The Dalles
  • 7 p.m. Boys varsity at The Dalles

Wrestling

  • 7 p.m. Thursday Jan. 9 St. Helens hosting Wilsonville
  • 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 Pacific Rim Tournament Seaside

Swimming

5 p.m. Thursday Jan. 9 St. Helens hosting The Dalles

