St. Helens High School sent 14 wrestlers to the OSAA state championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 24, 25, and 26.
The competition was delayed because of the turbulent winter weather, but an updated schedule got the tournament up and running after a day of scrambling.
The girls team sent four wrestlers, led by two of the program’s captains, Kate Leonard and senior Cambria Funk. The boys team sent ten wrestlers to the tournament. The teams were competing with other 4A programs.
Girls wrestling
The state tournament was successful for Head Coach Hannah Barber’s Lions. Three of their wrestlers were able to place in their competitions, but unfortunately, one of the girls had to sit out due to injury.
“Cambria Funk, a senior and captain, placed 3rd, and Kate Leonard, also a captain, placed 4th at the state tournament. Kallee Kester, a sophomore, placed 3rd in 4A-1A at 130 lbs,” Barber said. “Ivy Musch, a freshman, unfortunately, was not able to participate in state this year due to an injury. They all performed very well.”
Funk and Leonard have had great seasons this year. As captains, they have helped guide the program this year, not only with their performances but as leaders as well, according to Barber.
“Kate and Cambria are very positive role models in school and out of school. As captains, they worked closely with all the girls, and took on responsibilities that they handled with ease and humility,” Barber said.
Barber was happy with the state results but also expressed her satisfaction with the team’s work rate and growth from the beginning of the season to the end.
“When the season began, our girls team was already solid. As the season progressed, our technical knowledge was sharpened,” Barber said. “What we worked on at practice was implemented during tournaments as the season progressed. The athlete to coach bond was strengthened.”
While Barber was happy with the girls team, the accomplishment she was most proud of was the overall program’s success this year, especially how many wrestlers they brought to the state championships.
“As a coach, the highlight of our season was having 14 student-athletes qualify for the State tournament,” Barber said.
On the boys side
For the boys, they didn’t have anyone finish as high as the girls team, but they were still able to boast wrestlers placing in their events. Head Coach Paul Connelly was happy with the team’s overall placement.
“We placed 11th as a team, which I thought was pretty good,” Connelly said. “We had a lot of accomplishments over the year. We won some tournaments and duels, so overall, we did extremely well.”
The teams ten wrestlers were Michael Cobabe, Carson Jackson, Evan Willis, Greg Hall, Kyle Dey, Colton McDonald, William Herrington, Aden Oehlert, Daylen Barenek, and Daniel Bennett. Three of the wrestlers placed in their events, one being a freshman.
“We had ten wrestlers go to state. We had three place,” Connelly said. “Carson Jackson got 4th, Evan Willis got 6th, and Greg Hall got 6th.
Greg did really well; for a freshman to place at state is outstanding.”
To send ten wrestlers to the competition was a big accomplishment for St. Helens, and both coaches are excited for the program’s future.
Looking to the future
The end of a season is always full of mixed emotions. For the coaches and younger players, it also means that the next season is full of opportunities.
“Us coaches are feeling very optimistic about the future of our team. We have quite a few athletes determined for improvement and new ones coming into the program,” Barber said. “Our team was quite large this year, and I am confident that our team will only continue to grow in the coming years.”
The team and coaches will have much-needed time off after a grueling year, but the end of the season also marks the end of the senior wrestlers’ high school careers. While the program will say goodbye to some of its longstanding members, next season will also bring new athletes.
“With the season over now, we will deeply miss our seniors but are looking forward to the newest members of our wrestling program that are coming up from the middle school,” Barber said.
Going forward, both coaches are excited about what the future will bring, and this season was just another stepping stone toward creating a tight-knit, competitive group.
“St. Helens is a young team with a great future ahead of them,” Connelly said.
Follow St. Helens High School sports at osaa.org and see sports features at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
