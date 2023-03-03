St. Helens High School sent 14 wrestlers to the OSAA state championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 24, 25, and 26.

The competition was delayed because of the turbulent winter weather, but an updated schedule got the tournament up and running after a day of scrambling.

Senior and Captain Cambria Funk

Senior and Captain Cambria Funk on the podium after placing third in the OSAA State Tournament.
Captain Kate Leonard

Captain Kate Leonard after placing fourth in her division at the state championships in Portland.
