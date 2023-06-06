St. Helens track and field season reached its conclusion as the Lions sent its best athletes to compete in the 2023 OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union Track & Field State Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene on May 26 and 27.
There were eight individual contestants and three relay teams across the boys and girls teams representing St. Helens. While Coaches Naomie Reedy and Neil Ford were happy with all the athletes’ performances, sophomores Kallee Kester and Keely Scoville excelled and medaled in their events.
St. Helens at state
Kester defended her second-seed position in the 100m hurdles, finishing second in the preliminaries and securing a silver medal in the finals. Scoville qualified for finals in the triple jump and received a medal for her seventh-place finish.
“What a great way to end the season! Our state competitors performed very well. Kallee and Keely had outstanding performances and made the podium in their individual events,” Ford said. “Our other athletes gained some valuable experience and are eager to make it back to state again. While our relays didn’t finish in the top eight, we ran some great races and season-best times.”
The girls 4 x 400 team, made up of sophomores Lulu Prussic, Scoville, Hayden Moore, and Kester, finished 11th with a time of 4:21.80. The boys relay teams in the 4 x 100 was made up of Noah Hudspeth, Noah Vanderzanden, Tyler Tolles, and Austin Stockwell, they finished 10th in 44.74. The boys 4 x 400 was made up of Nathan Hammond, Alessandro Bressan, Vanderzanden, and Tolles, and they finished 11th with a time of 3:34.42.
Vanderzanden, a senior, also ran in the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles. In his final competition, he finished 12th and 13th, respectively. Also a senior, Tolles ran in the 200m dash and finished 13th in 23.32, only about .4 seconds from qualifying for the finals.
On the girls side, senior Litia Miller finished 13th in the shot put. Sophomore Bella Meuchel finished 12th in the javelin toss, and fellow sophomore Kaeley Brummer finished 10th in the long jump.
“It’s nice ending a season when the team, coaches and novice athletes included, are already excited for next year,” Ford said.
Looking forward to next season
Going into next year, Ford wants the program to focus on getting its participation numbers up. To make a competitive push in the league as a team, Ford said that they need more athletes to be able to compete in the full array of events.
“Our coaches, athletes, and program as a whole has so much to offer to potential teammates. Those with athletic talent from other school sports, those wishing to try something new, or those who just want to be part of the team - you’re all welcome,” Ford said. “I think we have some real talent in the school, but we need the strongest, fastest, and most competitive athletes at SHHS out for track & field in the spring.”
One thing that the program won’t have next year is its seniors. Ford said that saying goodbye to the seniors is bittersweet, but it’s “more fun than sad.” While they are leaving the program, Ford hopes they will still be involved when they can be.
“We send off our seniors hoping they’ll stay in touch, keep us updated on their journeys, and come stop by a practice or meet to say, ‘hi’ to the team,” Ford said. “Thank you, and good luck to Ivan, Christian, Tyler, Noah, Cameron, Andy, Heather, Sami, Letia, and Nieves. And to all the exchange students, - Alessandro, Martin, Linus, and Noel, you’ve been a wonderful addition to the team. We will miss all of you.”
Though the program will miss the leadership and ability of its seniors, Ford and Reedy are excited for the school’s talented underclassmen to step up next year.
Keely Scoville, Hayden Moore, Kaeley Brummer, Ben Zuschlag, and Cole Leader are all returning with a year’s worth of captainship for the teams, and Ford is excited to see them step up. Ford also said there will be other athletes taking on leadership roles.
While the season is over, there will be plenty to look forward to for St. Helens track and field in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.