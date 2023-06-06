St. Helens track and field season reached its conclusion as the Lions sent its best athletes to compete in the 2023 OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union Track & Field State Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene on May 26 and 27.

There were eight individual contestants and three relay teams across the boys and girls teams representing St. Helens. While Coaches Naomie Reedy and Neil Ford were happy with all the athletes’ performances, sophomores Kallee Kester and Keely Scoville excelled and medaled in their events.

SHHS Track Photo 1

Girls 4x400 relay: Kallee Kester, Hayden Moore, Keely Scoville, and Lulu Prussic (left to right).
SHHS Track and field photo 2

Kallee Kester competing in the prelim round of the 100m hurdles.
