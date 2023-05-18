The boys and girls golf teams from St. Helens High School and Scappoose High School competed in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 regional tourney May 8-9 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
The St. Helens Lions boys squad, guided by longtime (20 years) Coach Dave Lawrence, had a solid performance with a fourth place team score of 718 out of 11 teams. Garrett Smith, Logan Johnston, Cameron Waite, and Thatcher Lyman combined to give the Lions a strong finish, just 25 strokes behind the third place The Dalles High Riverhawks (693).
The top three teams - Crook County (672) Molalla (689) and The Dalles, qualified for the state tournament May 15-16 in Corvallis. Smith, a senior, took sixth place individually at 166, just missing a state qualifying spot by one stroke. The top five individuals qualified for state.
“We have some great guys on our team, they get a lot of enjoyment out of the game and they like playing with the other teams from The Dalles and Crook County,” Lawrence said. “For all of us, the spring weather was horrible and in this part of the state, the courses are always so muddy and wet and it’s just a whole different ball game. We had a great time this season after the weather improved. We were in a knew league this year after moving down from the Class 5A level last year and we enjoyed playing with the Cowapa League teams this season.”
For seniors Smith, Tyler Tolles, Lyman and Waite, the regional at Banks marked the conclusion of their St. Helens High School golf career. Smith, a 2022 state qualifier, shot an 89 in the first round and then he had a much-improved performance on Day 2 with a score of 77. He had hoped to make to state a second straight year, but he fell just short of his goal.
The Lions won the Cowapa League title May 1 at Astoria and Smith was the co-medalist with a score of 76 with Tillamook senior Elliot Lee. Lee was the medalist at the regional at 140.
The Lions girls squad of Piper Carlson (196), Sam Kent (220), Cylie Yeager (255) and Danni Tracy combined to shoot a four-player score of 910 to take sixth place in the tourney. Crook County (783), Banks (797) and Riverdale (892) and were the top three teams that qualified for state.
The Scappoose High Indians girls squad took fifth place with a team score of 916 and they enjoyed a very successful season after winning the Cowapa League championship May 1 in Astoria with a team score of 398. The Indians, guided by first-year Coach Keely Nudo, were led by Brooke Babcock, who shot a 111. Babcock was followed by Keldsy Holcomb (112), Reagn Witt (114) and Julia Smith (119). Courtney Hall and Hannah Hendrix shot a combined two-day non-counting score of 131 for Scappoose.
“We had a great season since we won our league championship,” Nudo said. “We struggled a little bit at the regional, so we didn’t make it to state. We started the season with only four returning golfers and one freshman and only two varsity players. We finished the season with a total of 11 solid players. I’m super proud of my team, they had an amazing amount of growth not only as golfers, but as a team. They’re just an outstanding group and I feel lucky to be their coach.”
The Indians will lose six players, including top player Reagan Witt and three graduating seniors and three foreign exchange students. Witt shot a personal record score of 96 at Astoria May 1.
“I’m super proud of Reagan, our team captain who made it her goal at the beginning of the year to be our No. player each week and she nailed that,” Nudo said. “She was pretty proud of herself, and she’s broken 100 in the last couple of tournaments, so that was good. My seniors are leaving with a great amount of improvement and they’re also just outstanding athletes who were fun to work with.”
The Scappoose boys squad of Tucker Olson, Chase Stansbury, Cole Babcock and Kade Fisher took seventh place in the 11-team boys tourney.
