It's a new season with a new head coach and a couple of new players for the Scappoose High Indians girls soccer team.
The team players and coaches are hoping that their team will continue to be one of the top contenders in the OSAA Class 5A Northwest Oregon Conference standings this year.
For first-year Coach Bruno Zanotta, his 19 member highly regarded No. 2 ranked Indians squad has started the season with a tremendous amount of momentum. The Indians have a 2-0 record, which included a 6-0 win over The Dalles Riverhawks (0-1-1) Sept. 7 at Otto Petersen Elementary School in Scappoose.
"I'm very proud of how the girls played against The Dalles, especially since we were shorthanded and we only had one substitute and just 12 players available," Zanotta said. "The girls had to play longer minutes on a hot day. We had some of the players from the JV team step up and play on the varsity, which was great. It was a great win and we'll build upon this in preparing for our upcoming games."
Scappoose began practice Aug. 16 in preparation for the 14-game season, which began with a 3-1 nonleague road win over the Roosevelt Roughriders Sept. 2. Sophomore midfielder Alice Davidson had a phenomenal game in earning a hat trick with three goals scored against The Dalles.
"They shots were pretty tough because there was a lot of people in the box and getting around other players sometimes is hard," Davidson said.
She booted her three goals with her right foot.
"I was really happy we won the game and it's nice to get a shutout," she said. "I really hope to be a strong goal scorer for our team. I think we have a really strong team and I just hope that we play with a positive attitude throughout the whole season."
"Alice has been doing a great job for our team," Zanotta said. "Kiera will be another offensive force for us along with Tatum and Adison Stoddard. Today was a collective effort, it was really Alice's day since she got a hat trick and had two assists as well. The team played well together and it was a very strong performance by everyone."
Scappoose junior forward Kaylie Schrotzberger also scored two goals and sophomore midfielder Sammy Heimbuck scored one goal against the Riverhawks.
The highly experience Indians have six seniors who will be providing leadership, including midfielder Karly Murray, forwards Kiera Fagan and Tatum Boogman and defenders Kylee Nutt, Sydney Hanke and Kyra Patterson. Scappoose also has seven juniors, four sophomores and one freshman (Payton Mammam). Junior Gabby Hanke is also a key member of the defense as the Indians goalkeeper.
"Gabby had some fantastic saves today and she gets credit for the shutout," Zanotta said. "She was challenged and she came out on top. I believe that we're going to be one of the top contenders in our league. We hope to have some of players back soon. Our goal is to definitely make it to the playoffs and to go as far as we can in the state playoffs."
The Indians play their next contest on the road Sept. 16 versus the Central Panthers (1-2). The remaining 10-game schedule includes five at home and five on the road. The next home game is Sept. 23 at 4:15 p.m. versus the Glencoe Crimson Tide.
The seven-game NWOC schedule begins Oct. 6 with a 4:15 p.m. home match versus the Milwaukie Mustangs (0-2). The regular season concludes with a 6:30 p.m. match Oct. 28 against area rival the St. Helens Lions (0-3) at St. Helens High School.
"I'm having a lot of fun and the girls all have a real positive attitude and we're looking forward to having a great season," Zanotta said.
St. Helens Girls Soccer
The St. Helens HIgh School Lions Girls soccer team traveled to Astoria Sept. 9 looking for their first win of the season, but came away with a 2-0 loss.
"Our girls started off a little slow, so the Fisherwomen earned an early goal," St. Helens Athletic Director Daunte Gouge said. "Astoria put in a second goal, not long after taking advantage of a fumble by our goalkeeper. After that second goal, the girls woke up and started playing their game."
Gouge said Coach Angie Nichols changed the formation a bit to get more opportunities on goal.
"The Lions had more shots on goal in the second half than any of the games played so far, even more shots than most matches last season.," he said. "The Astoria players were a very aggressive and scrappy team, so it was a very physical game."
Despite the loss, Gouge said Nichols was encouraged by how the girls fought back after two early goals and played hard the whole 90 minutes.
The St. Helens girls face Seaside next Tuesday, Sept. 14. The St. Helens Boys Soccer team travels to Broadway Field to face the Seaside High School Boys team.
Follow results of the games at osaa.org.
