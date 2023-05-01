St. Helens High School track and field are smack in the middle of its season, and Head Coaches Naomi Reedy and Neil Ford are feeling good about where the team is at in their season.
SHHS hosted the program’s most recent meet, the Lower Columbia Invitational in St. Helens. It was the 57th Lower Columbia Invitational, and the Lions hosted 17 other teams from around the state.
The field included Astoria, C.S. Lewis Academy, Crook County, Gladstone, Jewell, Neah-Kah-Nie, Oregon Episcopal, Rainier, Riverdale, Scappoose, Seaside, Southwest Christian, Tillamook, Vernonia, Warrenton, Woodburn, and Yamhill-Carlton.
The Lions had first-place finishes in two of the events at the Lower Columbia Invitational April 22. Kallee Kester placed first in the 100m hurdles event, and St. Helens also secured first place in the boys distance medley relay, with Jaxon Burgard, Nathan Hammond, Alessandro Bressan, and Ben Zuschlag pacing the field.
“It was a fun day,” Ford said. “We had probably; I’d say, probably close to 500 athletes and, like, you know, parents, and spectators, and officials, and volunteers, so there were a lot of people here. It is a very big meet.”
Ford and Reedy wanted to thank all of the volunteers who helped make the event possible. They gave a special thanks to Lower Columbia Engineering, who helped put on the event and even supplied five volunteers to help with field event measurements.
Throughout the season, St. Helens has been competing with other teams in the Cowapa league, which includes Astoria, Scappoose, Seaside, and Tillamook. Scappoose has a lot of tremendous athletes and is the team to beat in the league. While Scappoose is pacing the pack, Reedy and Ford are hoping to come out as a strong contenders at Districts.
“I would say we are comparable size to Astoria and even Tillamook. And out of those three, I think it’s going to be really close at the District meet between those three teams,” Ford said. “So, right now, whoever competes well, and has a good day, should, if everything kind of goes as we think it will, will take up the second place at Districts.”
Reedy and Ford are coaching a young team this year, and they are confident in their middle-distance runners and hurdlers. One of the areas that St. Helens is improving is its throwers in the field. Ford and Reedy are hoping to surprise some of the competition at the end of the season.
Qualification for the state meet comes down to individual performances, as the top two from each league in a given event qualify for the championship.
One of the aspects that the coaches are hoping to improve in the coming seasons is increasing participation in the program so they can compete across all fronts. While they have more athletes than they have in recent years, there is still room for expansion.
“We were excited with the growing number of athletes on our team because our team is bigger than it was last year. But we still need more athletes,” Reedy said. “Especially on our girls side. Our girls team is pretty small.”
Without the numbers to compete in each event, the team’s score suffers as opposing schools can compete in those events unopposed. There is an uptick in participation this season, and the team has a lot of freshmen and sophomores, so hopefully, this is an indicator of more young athletes coming into the fold.
Going forward, Ford and Reedy are focusing on getting the team focused on how their individuals can best compete at Districts and peak at the right time. Preparation for the team is a daily commitment; the team practices every day that they don’t have competitions. Pushing toward Districts, the coaches are hoping that the athletes will continue to forward the storied St. Helens track and field program.
Follow St. Helens track and field at osaa.org, and follow our coverage at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of the Chronicle.
