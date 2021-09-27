The St. Helens High School varsity football team heads to Forest Grove for competition Friday, Oct. 1.
In the team's first 2021 home game on Friday, Sept. 24, the Lions could not get past the tough defense by Canby and lost 55-13. St. Helens High School Athletic Director Daunte Gouge said Canby demonstrated strong talent during the Friday night game.
"The first home football game in two years there was a definite buzz in the packed crowd to see the Lions take the field," he said. "Once the Lions got their feet under them they did a nice job moving the ball against the Cougars, but were kept out of the end zone for most of the night."
The St. Helens football team now has an overall record of one win and two losses following the non-league 28-6 win over La Selle Prep and a league forfeit with Hillsboro, according to the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) stats.
St. Helens has five games left in regular season play.
SHHS Sports Schedule
Monday
Boys Soccer vs Barlow
Volleyball @ Scappoose
JV Football @ Canby
Tuesday
Girls Soccer @ Century
Wednesday
Volleyball @ Putnam
Girls Soccer @ Putnam @ 4:30 (Game Changed)
Friday
Football @ Forest Grove
