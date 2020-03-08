St. Helens High School Sports Schedule
Boys Varsity Golf
12 p.m. March 16 Cougar Invitational Willamette Valley County Club
Boys Varsity Tennis
3 p.m. March 17 vs. The Dalles High School at The Dalles High School
4 p.m. March 19 vs. Estacada High School at Estacada High School
Girls Varsity Tennis
4 p.m. March 17 vs The Dalles at St. helens High School .
4 p.m. March 19 vs. Estacada at St Helens High School
Track and Field
4 p.m. March 20 Longview Rotary Twilight Border Clash at RA Long WA
Softball
5 p.m. March 17 vs. Pendleton
10:30 a.m. March 23 vs. Liberty at Sunset High School
Baseball
5 p.m. March 17 vs. Lebanon
4:30 p.m. at Silverton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.