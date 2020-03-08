Sports Schedule
Photo / The Chronicle

St. Helens High School Sports Schedule

Boys Varsity Golf

12 p.m. March 16 Cougar Invitational Willamette Valley County Club

Boys Varsity Tennis

3 p.m. March 17 vs. The Dalles High School at The Dalles High School

4 p.m. March 19 vs. Estacada High School at Estacada High School

Girls Varsity Tennis

4 p.m. March 17 vs The Dalles at St. helens High School .

4 p.m. March 19 vs. Estacada at St Helens High School

Track and Field

4 p.m. March 20 Longview Rotary Twilight Border Clash at RA Long WA

Softball

5 p.m. March 17 vs. Pendleton

10:30 a.m. March 23 vs. Liberty at Sunset High School

Baseball

5 p.m. March 17 vs. Lebanon

4:30 p.m. at Silverton

