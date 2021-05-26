Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

St. Helens High School Sports Schedule

Sports Schedule

Monday, May 24

• 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Basketball at Milwaukie High School

• 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Basketball at Glencoe High School

Tuesday, May 25

• 6 p.m. Co-ed Varsity Wrestling at Hillsboro High School

• 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Basketball Glencoe High School

Wednesday, May 26

• 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Basketball vs. Jefferson High School - Portland

Thursday, May 27

• 4 p.m. Co-Ed Varsity Swimming vs. Scappoose High School

7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Basketball vs. Parkrose high School

7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Basketball at Parkrose High School

Friday, May 28

No events scheduled

Saturday, May 29

5 p.m. Co-ed Varsity Wrestling @ Rainier Jr/Dr High School

Follow results at osaa.org. For more information, contact St. Helens High School at 503-397-1900

