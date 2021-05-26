St. Helens High School Sports Schedule
Monday, May 24
• 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Basketball at Milwaukie High School
• 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Basketball at Glencoe High School
Tuesday, May 25
• 6 p.m. Co-ed Varsity Wrestling at Hillsboro High School
• 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Basketball Glencoe High School
Wednesday, May 26
• 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Basketball vs. Jefferson High School - Portland
Thursday, May 27
• 4 p.m. Co-Ed Varsity Swimming vs. Scappoose High School
7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Basketball vs. Parkrose high School
7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Basketball at Parkrose High School
Friday, May 28
No events scheduled
Saturday, May 29
5 p.m. Co-ed Varsity Wrestling @ Rainier Jr/Dr High School
Follow results at osaa.org. For more information, contact St. Helens High School at 503-397-1900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.