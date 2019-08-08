SP - Golf results.jpg

Several members of the St. Helens Mens Club golf team competed at Wildwood Golf Course on July 27 and 28.

The results are as follows:

Low Gross

1st place: Tom Schwab – 148

2nd place: Bob McNamee – 160

3rd place: Rick Waters – 164

4th place: Joel Yarbor – 172

Low Net

1st place: John Burris – 116

2nd place: Jerry Hudson – 140

3rd place: Jimmy Jeffrey – 146

4th place: Terry McMahon - 147

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What do you believe fuels mass shootings today in America?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.