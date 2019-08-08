Several members of the St. Helens Mens Club golf team competed at Wildwood Golf Course on July 27 and 28.
The results are as follows:
Low Gross
1st place: Tom Schwab – 148
2nd place: Bob McNamee – 160
3rd place: Rick Waters – 164
4th place: Joel Yarbor – 172
Low Net
1st place: John Burris – 116
2nd place: Jerry Hudson – 140
3rd place: Jimmy Jeffrey – 146
4th place: Terry McMahon - 147
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.