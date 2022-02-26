Swimming State Championships
Molly Wheeldon, Katie Pletsch, Maggie Prevish, and Ellie Nairn stood behind lane six at the edge of the Tualatin Hills pool in Beaverton, awaiting the launch of the 21st event in a competition many high school athletes could only dream of: State.
The Girls 400 Free Relay swimmers had a scant opportunity to prepare themselves before the buzzer sounded, prompting the first swimmer to plunge into the water. The race was on.
The air inside the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center was fraught with tension as girls from each team on the pool deck awaited their teammate’s return from one end of the pool to another.
Meanwhile, competitors from previous events whooped and hollered for their favored team as they tagged in swimmer after swimmer, getting them ever closer to the finish line.
At the 2022 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union Swimming State Championships on Friday, Feb. 18, each team came into the competition hoping to take gold.
The St. Helens girls swimmers, on the other hand, could be rest assured they were already coming home as winners.
“I told them no matter what, they have already done their job,” Head Swim Coach Chelsie Orr told The Chronicle before the big meet. “Qualifying to represent our school and our team at State is already a huge accomplishment.”
Orr also said that Wheeldon nearly qualified for an individual event with her time in the 100 Freestyle at Districts.
“I knew after preliminaries on Friday that Molly Wheeldon would have to swim a 1:00 in her 100 Freestyle to have a chance,” she said. “Her prelims time was a 1:02.70, and two seconds is an eternity in the 100 Free. She swam a 1:00.95 - her fastest time ever.
“Unfortunately, that was not enough for a wild card spot (she was 13th and top 12 advance to State). We ended Saturday thinking that was it.”
When Wheeldon, Pletsch, Prevish, and Nairn placed well during the relay, Orr couldn’t have been more pleased.
“Our girls’ relay squeaking in was a surprise but well deserved. All of those four girls swam their best times in their splits,” she said.
The girls closed out the chapter on this year’s competition with a time of 4:36.94, tying with West Albany. Churchill took first place with a time of 3:36.65. Going into the event, Orr expressed pride in her girls’ achievements.
“I want them to experience State and have fun with it and not feel any pressure from anyone,” Orr said. “They’re already winners.”
St. Helens Basketball
Between COVID-19 and season-ending injuries, St. Helens girls basketball players faced challenge after challenge, according to Coach Kyle Brayton.
“Throughout the season, our players spent a lot of time conditioning, studying film, and working on defensive skills,” Brayton said. “They even worked with a WNBA trainer twice this season. For whatever reason, when game time approached we often played poorly in the first quarter and had to fight to get back in games.”
With four wins and 17 losses, the St. Helens girls basketball team ranks 29th of 32 teams in the 5A Division, whereas St. Helens boys basketball ranks 32nd.
Although the season was “disappointing and filled with obstacles,” Brayton said some of the rewards included his team members’ notable academic achievement this year, which was one of the coaches’ primary focuses this year, and the girls achieving 3 wins to 17 losses, a bump from last year’s winless season.
The Chronicle reached out to St. Helens boys basketball coach Jake Ramiskey for comment. We had not received a response at press time.
