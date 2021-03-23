The St. Helens High School Lions cross country team is preparing for a Northwest Oregon Conference meet with Hillsboro and Wilsonville scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, at Trojan Park in Rainier.
During competition with Scappoose March 17 at the Trojan Relays, Ellyzabeth Clark crossed the finish line third in the girls’ 5,000-meter run. The sophomore reached the end in 25 minutes, 43.89 seconds, though Scappoose prevailed 22-37.
Indians juniors Maizri Chandler (24:50.04) and Alivia LaVoie (25:43.26) finished first and second, respectively.
Hillary Barley (fourth, 26:15.47), Emmaleigh Carver (seventh, 29:09.85), Alydia Smith (11th, 34:27.8) and Drew Erickson (12th, 37:32.32) bolstered the St. Helens performance.
On the boys’ side, Carson Plahn, a sophomore, led the Lions (10th, 23:19.73) as Scappoose junior Luke Suchoski (17:19.35) took first.
Tyler Maudlin (12th, 24:01.19), Christian De Jesus (13th, in a personal-best 25:08.95), Jayden McClendon (14th, 25:18.36) and Tyler Trabucco (16th, 28:24.23) completed the Lions’ effort.
The Tribe (17 points) ended up on top over Parkrose (45) and St. Helens (65).
Scappoose, Parkrose at St. Helens
Wednesday, March 17, at Trojan Recreation Park in Rainier
Girls’ team scores
Scappoose 22
St. Helens 37
Girls’ 5,000-meter run
1. Maizri Chandler, Scappoose, 24:50.04
2. Alivia LaVoie, Scappoose, 25:43.26
3. Ellyzabeth Clark, St. Helens, 25:43.89
4. Hillary Barley, St. Helens, 26:15.47
7. Emmaleigh Carver, St. Helens, 29:09.85
11. Alydia Smith, St. Helens, 34:27.8
12. Drew Erickson, St. Helens, 37:32.32
Boys’ team scores
Scappoose 17
Parkrose 45
St. Helens 65
Boys’ 5,000-meter run
1. Luke Suchoski, Scappoose, 17:19.35
10. Carson Plahn, St. Helens, 23:19.73
12. Tyler Maudlin, St. Helens, 24:01.19
13. Christian De Jesus, St. Helens, 25:08.95
14. Jayden McClendon, St. Helens, 25:18.36
16. Tyler Trabucco, St. Helens, 28:24.23
Wilsonville volleyball sweeps St. Helens, stays perfect
The traveling Lions became the Class 5A championship runner-up Wildcats’ latest shutout victim Wednesday, March 17.
Wilsonville and 6-foot, 1-inch all-state senior opposite hitter Clarissa Klein continued their unbeaten set streak with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-14) Northwest Oregon Conference win.
The Wildcats (6-0 overall, 6-0 Northwest Oregon) are also unblemished against St. Helens (2-4, 2-4) with clean sweeps in their last seven head-to-head since the Lions beat them twice in 2016.
Next for St. Helens was a chance to send visiting Seven-Mile War rival Scappoose (1-5, 1-5) to its sixth loss in a row,
scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
The Lions have bested the Indians in all four Northwest Oregon matchups and have not given up more than a set each time since the Tribe joined from Class 4A in 2018.
Hillsboro girls’ soccer blanks St. Helens
Class 5A all-state senior midfielder Taliya Miyama and the hometown Spartans came away with a clean Northwest Oregon Conference sheet against the Lions Thursday, March 18.
Hillsboro pitched a 4-0 shutout and bounced back from a two-game skid.
St. Helens (1-3 overall, 1-3 Northwest Oregon) came away scoreless for the third time in the young season as the Spartans (2-2, 2-2) have not allowed the Lions a goal in their last two meetings.
St. Helens was scheduled to host returning Class 5A Player of the Year Lindsey Antonson and state championship runner-up Wilsonville (5-0, 5-0), who have taken the last two head-to-head since falling 6-0 in 2017, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Milwaukie boys’ soccer strikes St. Helens
All-Northwest Oregon Conference senior defender Alex Valyavskiy and the Mustangs came right back from a season-opening shutout road loss with an inverse home outing against the Lions Tuesday, March 9.
Milwaukie rang up a 9-1 win in its highest-scoring affair since its 12-0 clean sheet Oct. 25, 2018 at home, also against St. Helens.
The Mustangs (1-1, 1-1 Northwest Oregon) beat the Lions (0-1, 0-1) for the fifth time in a row since St. Helens’ 3-1 decision in 2015.
The Lions, 0-43 since their scoreless home tie with Putnam Oct. 20, 2016, are not currently scheduled for another match this season.
Follow St. Helens High School sports at osaa.org.
