River City Speedway's 36th year of stock car racing concluded with the Columbia Country Racing Association's Oct. 3 season finale, including the highlight event of the Sportsman Showcase Race.
Although this marks the first season ever without any division champions, Warren's Terry King probably would've been considered as a top contender for the sportsman title. King, 49, concluded the season the same way that he began by winning the Sportsman Showcase Saturday at the Columbia County Fairgrounds motorsports facility in St. Helens.
Prior to the Sportsman race, announcer Marty Morr mentioned that there would be a moment of silence in honor of former driver Joe Carpenter of Deer Island, who died Sept. 13 at age 70. Carpenter won the 1991 Street Stock Division championship and he frequently worked at the speedway.
King started eighth in the 14-car race in his Ross Diesel & Auto sponsored 1987 Buick Regal and he maneuvered up to second place by lap eight behind frontrunner Don Jenner of Vancouver. Jenner started on the front row and led the majority of the race. King was close behind and often side-by-side with Jenner several times during the race while he tried to pass and get up front.
King finally got the opportunity when Jenner spun out in turn four on lap 29 and he passed him on the inside corner of the oval track to take the lead. Jenner then collided with another car, bringing out the yellow caution flag from flagman Mike Watson. Following several laps of drivers circling the quarter-mile clay oval under caution, the race ended because of the speedway's 20 minute race time and King earned his second sportsman main event victory and a $500 first place prize.
"Jenner's car started to slow down late in the race and I could see that he was unable to get through the corners very good and so I was able to catch-up to him after he had an early lead," King said. "It's a good way to go out at the end of the season. It was probably the biggest race that I've ever won. I was considered an underdog since all the other guys in the race had more high performance equipment on their cars than what I have. My car is pretty basic without any fancy stuff. I was competing against guys with faster cars who have been beating me all year, so it was a very satisfying win."
In other events, Todd Newton of Portland, won the Modified Division main, followed by Sandy's Ryan White and Gresham's Ray Elwess took third. Longview's Jason Scheibel won the 16-car Tuner Division main. St. Helens drivers Christopher Lee (fifth) and Bob Berg (seventh) also recorded impressive top-10 finishes and Berg's wife Tiffany finished 11th. Captain Turnabout won the Tuner B main.
Mike Fitzpatrick won the Pure Stock main and Andy Keller won the Tracer main (kids age 10-16). Kara Zultra won the Micro Open class main and Seth Waldes won the Micro Restricted class main.
Because of the Oregon Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions, the speedway didn't allow any fans to attend races. However, fans could watch the races live on the speedway's Facebook page. It was a new and innovative way for fans to see the action since they couldn't be there in person.
There wasn't any point standings available for drivers to compete for a championship either. The circumstances at the speedway were certainly totally different than previous years as the pandemic rules made it difficult for the track to operate under normal conditions.
Despite all the changes though a nine-race schedule was completed with an average of nearly 70 cars participating at each race. All the drivers said they enjoyed competing too, particularly since it seemed like earlier this year that the entire season would be lost after it started two months later than normal in June because of the COVID-19 state mandated restrictions.
The River City Speedway is located at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens and can be reached at 503-397-6506.
